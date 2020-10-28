Appointed Colonel by Trump as a Conservative Judge

New US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will attend high-profile trials in November and may even determine the outcome of the 3rd presidential election.

Barrett was appointed by current Republican President Donald Trump and supported by the far right of the US. She is a passionate Catholic known for her anti-abortion rights.

Last Tuesday she replaced the progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September. With this change, six of the nine judges that make up the court are Conservative – three of them appointed by Trump.

Conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett was appointed to the US Supreme Court by Trump / Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP

Barrett has a 23 year career as an attorney, legal researcher, and judge. As BreakThrough News journalist Eugene Puryear put it, she has “hateful views on a number of issues that matter to the Democrats.” However, opposition candidate Joe Biden, who heads the presidential race, said he had no objection to the judge’s nomination and defined her as “a very good person”.

The new member of the Supreme Court has a history of decisions and positions in defense of police officers accused of excessive violence. This is one of the central themes of the upcoming US election, especially after the assassination of George Floyd by a white policeman in June, which sparked anti-racist protests across the country.

The choice can be decided by the Supreme Court

Although the Democratic candidate ranks first in all polls, the dispute between Biden and Trump promises to be one of the most violent in decades.

Almost 64.7 million votes have already been registered, of which 44.8 million were cast by post – more than 33 million votes in the 2016 elections.

In the past few weeks, the Supreme Court has received petitions about counting and delivery times for postal ballot papers – two from the states of Pennsylvania and Winscosin, where the dispute is closer. It is estimated that around 1 million are not considered in time.

On Monday (26), the court ruled not to authorize the counting of votes after the 3rd in Wisconsin, including those sent before the deadline.

Similar decisions are likely to be the responsibility of Barrett and his eight colleagues in the coming weeks. The assessment is that Trump tends to benefit when the number of uncounted ballots increases.

It won’t be the first time that the Supreme Court has played a crucial role in an election result in the US. In the 2000 presidential election, the judges gave the final say on the recount process and timing in the state of Florida when Republican candidate George W. Bush won by around 500 votes.

November: a crucial month

In the same month of the election, the Supreme Court will judge two cases of major media impact.

The first concerns discrimination against the LGBTQI + population, an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transvestite, and intersexual.

Philadelphia officials prevented a Catholic archdiocese from participating in adoption programs because they prohibited same-sex couples. The religious appealed and activists said the case could pave the way for legitimizing prejudice.

The second measure relates to the constitutionality of the so-called “Obamacare”, a program that guarantees a minimum of medical assistance to citizens in the US who do not have a Unified Healthcare System (SUS) like in Brazil and who have to pay for consultations and other medical services would.

