Apprehension: What are the major solutions considered in the Digital Banking Market

Global Digital Banking Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by generating a revenue of $1,610.0 billion by 2027

Digital Banking Market Overview 2027

The global digital banking market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by generating a revenue of $1,610.0 billion by 2027. The global digital banking market has seen major growth, owing to increasing utilization of mobile phones, tablets, and online banking platforms. In addition, due to constantly rising internet penetration and digitally literate population is expected to drive the growth of the global digital banking market. A large number of players are increasing their business around the globe, due to enhanced effective operations, the increased customer base and product portfolios, and extended geographical area. This is projected to strengthen the demand for the digital banking during the forecast period.

Digital Banking Market Segmentation by Type

Credit unions

Co-operative Banks

Consumer Bank

Future Trends and Market opportunities of Digital Banking Market

The cost and the user friendliness of digital banking and increased use of electronic devices and easy adoption to the internet facilities are the digital banking market drivers in the estimated period. The technical development in the integration of blockchain is an additional strengthening for the global digital banking market. Whereas the rising threat related to data breach and cyber-attacks may hinder the growth of the digital banking market.

Digital Banking Market Segmentation by Services

Digital payments

Digital sales

Digital banking market trends lead to the increasing use of smart phones, internet usage and the government initiative is considered to be the opportunity for the market. As rising population is being inclining towards the technology the banks are also heading their segment towards digital channels to deliver their services with one touch to the customer. The initiative taken by the government related to digital banking globally and promoting cashless where the government and the customer can have accountability on each and every person regarding their financials

Digital Banking Market Expected To Hit $ 1,610 Billion By 2027

Based on type, the market is segmented into consumer banks, co-operative banks, credit unions. The consumer banks accounted for the highest share in the digital banking market. These growths in the consumer banks are due to the rising top line revenue, moderating risk and cost reduction. North America is the largest segment in the consumer banks digital banking market, the digital banking market for consumer bank will reach $1,166.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.0%.

Based on the services the market is segmented into digital payments and digital sales. The focus of government of various emerging countries to become cashless has led to the initiation of numerous policies which boosts and promotes different merchants to integrate digital payments. The digital payments segment is projected to reach $402.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Region and Players of the Digital Banking Market

Based on the region the North America is anticipated to have the highest market share globally. It is estimated that the North America will generate a revenue of $721.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Many banks in this region focuses on preserving the customer by adopting various developmental strategies to preserve the customer and the customer data. Asia-Pacific regional market was valued at $69.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $153.0 billion by 2027. Due to the increasing use of smartphones and various initiatives where they educate the customer through media promotions for mobile banking have given rise in Asia-Pacific region.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Bank of China Limited

China Construction Bank

Agricultural Bank of China

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase

HSBC Group

China Merchants Bank

The global digital banking market players include Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, China Construction Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Group, China Merchants Bank., and Citi Group.

The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisition, and product development to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market. For instance, in 2019, Alliant Credit Union introduces a new online vehicle service program for its members. In 2019, twelve Hong Kong-based banks established Trade Connect, which is a blockchain-based trade finance platform. Similarly, in 2017, BNP Paribas planned to spend nearly $3bn in an aspiring plan to speed up the digital transformation of the bank in order to meet the changing needs of its customers.

