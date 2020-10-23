Aquaculture Healthcare Market Is Booming Worldwide By 2026

Latin America aquaculture healthcare market size was valued US$110 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a 6% CAGR through 2026. The region has witnessed a notable rise in consumption of fish and seafood, with growing health concerns among consumers. The seas of the Caribbean and Latin America a major source of fish and seafood for thousands of consumers. The surging seafood demand and adoption of sustainable fish farming methods will likely augment the need for aquaculture healthcare products.

An upsurge in aquaculture farming and rising prevalence of diseases & parasites will spur aquaculture healthcare market growth. Poor water quality with low oxygen content has augmented the incidences of disease among aquatic animals, which has raised the demand for aquaculture healthcare products. Mounting demand for fish protein is a key impetus for the growth of the market.

Aquaculture healthcare products include drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. The demand for aquaculture vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.4% up to 2026, with growing occurrence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Vaccination is used to stimulate a protective immune response in organisms by administering antigens derived from pathogens and converted into non-pathogens using heat or other methods.

On the basis of species, aquaculture healthcare market can be divided into crustaceans and fishes. Aquatic animals, such as shrimps and prawns are placed under the crustacean segment, which is expected to observe a 6.5% CAGR over 2020-2026. The growth will stem from the intensifying demand for shrimps and prawns and the flourishing large crustaceans business in South Asian nations.

On the basis of the distribution channel, aquaculture healthcare market is bifurcated into online stores, retail/aqua stores, and distributors. The Retail/aqua stores segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period due to the easy availability of several therapeutic solutions at retail stores. Also, specialty products for aquatic animals are easily accessible at aqua stores, which will proliferate segmental growth.

Amplifying demand for aquaculture healthcare products and services has encouraged various key market players to invest in capacity expansion to retain potential customer base. For example, in December 2017, PharmaQ announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Norway to satisfy the massive demand for aquaculture vaccines in the country. A few more notable aquaculture healthcare market players are Merck, Zoetis, Elanco, Vetoquinol, Archer Daniels Midland Corporation, Benchmark PLC, and DuPont. These companies are focusing on the adoption of various inorganic business strategies, such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage over the market.

