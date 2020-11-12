Aquaculture Healthcare Market to gain substantial returns by 2026

Aquaculture Healthcare Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Aquaculture healthcare market size is fostered by the growing commercialization of sea-food along with a focus on eliminating transboundary aquatic animal pathogens/disease. The aquaculture industry has been overwhelmed with its share of diseases and illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi and other undiagnosed and emerging pathogens.

Factors such as poor nutrition quality, infected water, crowded conditions on fish farms and low oxygen content further increases the susceptibility of aquatic animals to diseases. Growing demand for aquatic therapeutics drugs to control disease spread will favor aquaculture healthcare product developments.

According to a research study conducted by GMI, aquaculture healthcare market size is anticipated to surpass $1 billion by 2026.

Elaborating on the product spectrum, aquaculture healthcare market is segmented into vaccines, drugs, and medicated feed additives. In 2019, the drug segmented accounted for around 55.5% share in the total aquaculture healthcare industry. The drug segment comprises anti-infective, parasiticides, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Prevalence of parasites and diseases has raised among farmed fish, which has encouraged research & development for innovative products to treat parasites, such as sea-lice.

Aquatic animals are prone to various infections, including viral, fungal, bacterial, and parasitic infections. In 2019, the parasitic infections segment stood at $148.3 million. The segmental growth can be accredited to the rising vulnerability of aquatic animals towards parasites, such as sea fleas and sea lice. Also, introduction of several innovative products for the treatment of such infections will stimulate demand for anti-parasitic therapeutics in the ensuing years.

On the basis of species, aquaculture healthcare industry can be divided into crustaceans and fishes. Aquatic animals, such as shrimps and prawns are placed under the crustacean segment, which is expected to observe a 6.5% CAGR over 2020-2026. The growth will stem from the intensifying demand for shrimps and prawns and the flourishing large crustaceans business in South Asian nations.

On the basis of the distribution channel, aquaculture healthcare market is bifurcated into online stores, retail/aqua stores, and distributors. The Retail/aqua stores segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period due to the easy availability of several therapeutic solutions at retail stores. Also, specialty products for aquatic animals are easily accessible at aqua stores, which will proliferate segmental growth.

From a regional perspective, in 2019, North America aquaculture healthcare industry size was valued at $75.8 million. Canada was at the forefront of North America market owing to the presence of major industry players in the country. Moreover, countries in North America are witnessing large consumption of seafood, which will augment North America aquaculture healthcare market size.

Amplifying demand for aquaculture healthcare products and services has encouraged various key market players to invest in capacity expansion to retain potential customer base. For example, in December 2017, PharmaQ announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Norway to satisfy the massive demand for aquaculture vaccines in the country. A few more notable aquaculture healthcare industry players are Merck, Zoetis, Elanco, Vetoquinol, Archer Daniels Midland Corporation, Benchmark PLC, and DuPont. These companies are focusing on the adoption of various inorganic business strategies, such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage over the market.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 6. Aquaculture Healthcare Market, By Infection

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Bacterial infection

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Viral infection

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Parasitic infection

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.5. Fungal infection

6.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Aquaculture Healthcare Market, By Route of Administration

7.1. Key segment trends

7.2. Oral

7.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

7.3. Injectable

7.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Topical

7.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)