Aquafeed Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player & Forecasts To 2026

Increasing consumption of seafood and rising consumer inclination to try different cuisines and exotic fish species should accelerate the North America aquafeed market. These feed products are widely used in supporting healthy growth, inhibiting the growth of bacterial and fungal infections, and increasing fish yield which may boost aquafeed industry. Supportive government initiatives towards healthy diets in schools and changing consumer perception towards white meat owing to its rich concentration of protein is increasing demand for aquaculture products and increasing market share. Breeders and manufacturers of fish derivative products are widely fortifying feeds with amino acid enriched aquafeed to increase yield and meet growing demand which should boost market demand.

Aquafeed Market is expected to exceed USD 235 billion by 2026. Rising seafood consumption and prevalence of seafood borne diseases has increased the requirement for aquafeed which is driving the market.

Some major findings of the aquafeed market report include:

– The demand for aquafeed products is increasing due to their benefits such as improved immunity resistance against bacterial infections and pathogens.

– Increasing market demand for high quality seafood and fish derivative products such roe & cod liver oil due to rising awareness towards potential benefits of seafood enriched diets.

– Rising consumer inclination to try different cuisines and increasing demand for exotic fish species such as tuna and salmon is expected to provide profitable opportunities to aqua feed industry expansion and may stimulate market growth

– Some of the major players operating in aquafeed market are De Heus Animal Nutrition, Alicorp, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), DSM, Cargill, and BioMar A/S

– Companies are manufacturing high performance aquaculture feed products by sourcing ingredients such as algae, fish meals, non-ruminant blood, and eggs which is likely to trigger market growth

– Supportive market regulation by EU in aquafeed products by allowing mixture of insect derived protein sourced from crickets, grasshoppers, worms, and housefly is opening avenues in new product development

– Manufactures are including strain of prebiotics with concentration of amino acids and vitamins to make easily digestible feed products which may trigger market demand.

– Companies are engaged in rapid acquisition and collaboration activities to diversify product portfolio and capture untapped markets

Growing marine aquaculture market production along with increasing demand for high quality seafood may boost market share. Aquafeed products are widely utilized in fish farms and breeding companies to support healthy growth and quicken gestation period of fish species such as salmon and carp which may accelerate market growth. Stringent government aquafeed regulations in fish rearing activities, increasing cases of seafood borne diseases, and changing consumer perceptions towards high quality fish derivative products may augment market share.

Aquafeed market from carp is dominant and is likely to witness steady gains over the forecast period. They are extensively reared owing to its adaptability to climate change, rich protein concentration containing low fat and high omega-3 fatty acid. Antibiotic aquafeed is widely used in carp farming as they are susceptible to various bacterial diseases such gill rot and internal fungal infections when held in captivity which may trigger market share.

Several manufacturers in the market are engaged in increasing industry production capacity by constructing manufacturing units in China and Vietnam along with acquisition of medium to small scale firms to expand geographical presence. Companies are also researching in developing aquafeed products made from algae and enriched with prebiotic strains in an attempt to diversify product portfolio and gain competitive advantage in the market.

