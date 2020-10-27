Arctic. Scientists Discover Methane Deposits That Could Loosen and Accelerate Global Warming – Executive Digest

Scientists have found evidence that frozen methane deposits in the Arctic – known as the “sleeping giants of the carbon cycle” – are being released into the atmosphere, The Guardian reveals.

In the Laptev Sea near Russia, high concentrations of the strong greenhouse gas were found to a depth of 350 meters. This has raised concern among researchers, who fear that a new cycle of climate feedback has been triggered that will accelerate the pace of global warming.

Slope sediments in the Arctic contain an enormous amount of frozen methane and other gases. Methane has a heating effect 80 times that of carbon dioxide.

The United States Geological Survey, a scientific institution, previously listed the destabilization of Arctic gases as one of the four most serious scenarios for sudden climate change.

According to the international team on board the Russian research vessel, the methane content on the surface is four to eight times higher than expected.

“At the moment it is unlikely that there will be a major impact on global warming, but the point is that this process has now been triggered,” Swedish scientist Örjan Gustafsson of Stockholm University told The Guardian.

The scientists, who are part of a multi-year International Shelf Study Expedition, noted that the conclusions are preliminary.

However, the discovery of a potentially destabilized slope of frozen methane raises concerns that a new turning point has been reached that could increase the rate of global warming.

Since the Arctic temperature is now more than twice the global average, the question of when – or even whether – they will be released into the atmosphere has been fraught with considerable uncertainty in computer climate models.