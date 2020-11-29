ARD’s hit series “For Heaven’s Sake” canceled

Munich (dpa) – After almost 20 years, the successful ARD series “Um Himmels Willen” is canceled. “We strongly believe that you should stop when it is at its coolest,” said ARD’s joint editorial head for the series in the main evening program, Jana Brandt, according to a message.

He didn’t name any other reasons for the series. “So much can be revealed: we will continue to focus on entertainment for the whole family on Tuesday nights,” he said without the ARD revealing any details.

“For God’s sake” ran from January 2002 on the first Tuesday evening. Fritz Wepper (79) has been present since the beginning in the role of Wolfgang Wöller, mayor of the fictional city of Kaltenthal. As stated in the ARD announcement, the series is about a “loving, jerky exchange of blows” between Wöller and the nuns of the local monastery.

The twentieth season and then the last with 13 new episodes will take place in the spring of 2021. Janina Hartwig (59) will also take part in the anniversary season as sister Hanna – in addition to “many other colleagues, some of whom have been on board from the first episode, “as has been said. After 260 episodes, it would be time for something new, Brandt announced.

Filming for the new and final season began on June 24 this year. The shooting locations were Landshut and Niederaichbach in Lower Bavaria, as well as Munich and the surrounding area. In the summer, the ARD spoke of one of the “most successful series in the first”. It has long been considered a quota guarantee. At the start of the tenth season in 2011, ARD announced that an average of 7.31 million viewers had tuned in in the first 117 episodes, which corresponded to a market share of 22%.

“We have a chance that we will show some relaxation in a world that is increasingly filled with tension and fear,” Fritz Wepper once said of the series. “Immediately after the ‘Tagesschau’ we come with horrible weather forecasts, bad news and political crises. In my opinion, this is a heavy burden on people’s psyche. Our viewers know what format is in store for them. “

For many fans, “For God’s sake” should also currently provide a relaxation in the Corona crisis, which, by the way, shouldn’t be discussed in the new and final season. The scripts were simply already finished and there was no more room for Corona, explained the CEO of the production company, Matthias Walther a few months ago.