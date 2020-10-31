Are you waiting until December to apply new restrictions? The doctor says “don’t even think about it” – Executive Digest

“Don’t even think about waiting for December to take action,” says José Luís Paiva, director of the intensive care unit at Hospital de São João in Porto. In an interview with SIC Notícias, the President of the Ordem dos Médicos College of Intensive Care Medicine explains: “There is no such thing as an infinite answer. It is absolutely critical to success that we take quick action to reduce the incidence of infections and the spread of viruses through the community ».

According to the specialist, “the dichotomy between business and health is very unwise” because if everyone gets sick, there will be no economy. José Luís Paiva is now defending the implementation of new measures and rejects a sequential and progressive approach.

“The window of time in which we have to act with social restriction measures is extremely short and should be reached now,” he emphasizes and also underlines the RT over 1 “in the vast majority of regions”. Whenever this happens, it means that the epidemic is increasing.

The doctor opposes the total restriction of the country, as the incidence of infections varies from region to region. It defends one group of measures of national scope and another of traffic lights, the scope of which is greater than that of local ones. Districts would be a better way, says José Luís Paiva.