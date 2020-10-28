Are you wearing the mask correctly? These are the 8 most common mistakes – Executive Digest

Although it is an item that is used for 80% of the time we are away from home, there are still many people who do not use personal protective masks properly and do not know how to store them in order to be 100% to make it effective.

In accordance with the recommendation of the World Health Organization, the masks must always be with us, used in closed rooms and whenever it is not possible to ensure the social safety distance. However, there are some precautions to ensure that they do not become repository for pathogens.

According to lamasQ, a Spanish company that makes masks from 100% organic materials, these are the 8 most common mistakes when using the mask.

1. Neglecting hand hygiene when handling the mask is the most common mistake.

The hands are the ideal means of transport for bacteria as they come into contact with a variety of surfaces full of pathogens. Before putting on and taking off the mask, hands must therefore be properly disinfected with soap or hydroalcoholic gel.

2. Taking off your mask to speak is another of the most common mistakes.

With the fear or uncertainty of not being heard properly, we lower the mask and completely abandon the effort to wait for it for so many consecutive hours. It has been proven that the mask does not affect the volume of the voice.

3. Abuse the recommended time for each mask type.

While we have to use it all the time and we have to respect the usage time for each mask type, we don’t do it that way. Correct usage times would be: 4 hours for surgical procedures, and some that allow washing can take up to 8 hours.

4. Wear the mask without covering 100% of the areas susceptible to the exhalation and inhalation of bacteria and viruses.

By interrupting the suspension or by someone else in the conversation. It is important that the mask protects the nose and mouth well. The mistake is not to completely cover the tip of the nose to the chin area.

5. Wearing the mask too loose or too tight to feel comfortable is also a common abuse.

This means that unprotected areas are created on the sides of the mouth and nose and therefore there is a risk that bacteria and viruses will be emitted and absorbed by saliva. The mask must be adapted to the shape of each person’s face and head.

6. Incorrect storage of the mask when not in use.

It is common to see people pocket, purse, hold by their elbows, or hang around their necks when removing the mask. If the mask is not stored in the right place, it can lead to contamination and loss of function.

7. The selection of fabrics and materials that do not provide adequate protection, prevent breathing or prevent the skin from sweating properly

The masks made of 100% organic cotton reduce the friction on the skin, encourage more natural skin breathing and therefore offer more comfort, especially when used continuously. Also avoid dermatitis.

8. It is important to properly wash these accessories after use or dispose of them if necessary.