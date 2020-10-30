Argentina: Buenos Aires police evict the occupation in

The Buenos Aires Police carried out the evacuation of the occupation of Guernica in the municipality of Presidente Perón in the province of Buenos Aires. The area of ​​around 100 hectares has been occupied since July by hundreds of families who were still waiting for a solution from the provincial government under the command of Axel Kicillof (Front of All). The eviction was approved and began around 4 a.m. this morning (29) when it was carried out by burning improvised houses on the site, accompanied by tear gas pumps and rubber bullets fired at those present.

The residents tried to resist the police with stones and sticks. The security minister of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, said shortly before 8 a.m. that “everything is already vacant”. He followed the action personally.

A child living with the crew playing with cartridges used in the eviction was one of the emblematic images this Thursday morning. / Reproduction

The deadline signed by Judge Martin Rizzo, who is in charge of the case, was October 30th. Negotiations with the provincial government have progressed since the 15th and direct arrangements were made with families on the ground. Around 600 families have agreed with the provincial government of Buenos Aires to leave the country in Guernica in exchange for building materials and rent. During those months, several families reported that the agreements were not being met and many returned to the occupation.

The occupants of the crew, who gave interviews to various media this morning, showed fear and despair. Lots of lost mattresses, clothes and documents burned by the police. They report that they have nowhere to go.

One of the operation’s police officers, Juan Cruz Alcorta, shared a selfie with two other officers while the Guernica proceeded. At the bottom of the photo you can see the smoke caused by burning the families’ homes during the occupation.

A tweet from the deputy of Frente de Izquierda, Myriam Bregman, about the selfie of the police during the eviction / reproduction

In an interview with Futurock Radio, Alcorta said he took the picture “to show that everything is under control”: “It was a job I did with my colleagues and we took a picture to help them Situation. I don’t see any lack of respect, “he said.

The governor of Buenos Aires province, Axel Kicillof, has not yet commented on the case. Kicillof of the current government’s Peronist coalition, Frente de Todos, has been criticized for ordering the forcible eviction by his security minister Sergio Berni.

At least 37 people have been arrested and there are rumors of the disappearance of an 18-year-old and the death of two women that have yet to be confirmed. Nine police officers had minor injuries.

