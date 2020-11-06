Argentina is convicted of racism by the court

Argentina was convicted of racism by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in a ruling that held the state responsible for the murder of the African activist José Delfín Acosta Martínez on April 5, 1996 by the Buenos Aires City Police.

The conclusion was published in an international and historical acknowledgment on August 31, in a country with profound problems of making racism invisible and the presence of blacks and Afro descendants in the country. The verdict was only published in October and pushed forward by the Acosta Martínez family themselves.

Despite the importance of international recognition, both the case and the judgment of the Inter-American Court of Justice were barely published in the country. The racial problem is rarely discussed in Argentina, which usually supports the discourse that there are no blacks in the country, relying primarily on causes of war or diseases that would justify the absence of Afro-Argentines.

The Court gives Argentina a year to publish the full judgment in the country’s official bulletin.

24 years in search of justice

The case was closed twice, with the finding of an autopsy performed in Argentina and the conflicting police versions: the first said that José was having an epileptic fit (although he did not have epilepsy) and the second that he undressed and he beat himself up until he caused his own death.

It was only after the body could be transferred that the autopsies performed in Uruguay proved to be the cause of death for the blows suffered. In this case it was also possible to check the result of the Argentine exams: the amount of drugs that was basically registered in Jose’s body was proportional to a coma.

“They are all bought, the judge, the prosecutor. All corrupt,” says José’s brother Ángel Acosta. Not only does he exhaust the possible legal cases in Argentina, but he denounces having received a number of threats and even suffered attacks.

“They hit me several times,” he says. In 2004, a car accident caused serious fractures and prompted him to seek political asylum in Spain.

I congratulate you on the judgment of the Inter-American Court of Justice. But the truth is, justice has not yet been done

garnish

The National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi) is one of the government agencies that has to monitor cases like José’s in Argentina.

However, Emiliano Montini, Director of Legal Affairs at the Institute, reiterates that the panel does not have a large repertoire of judicial monitoring of the cases received.

“Just recently we got involved directly in a case, namely Diana Sacayán’s travesticide. We were prosecutors,” he says.

“With this management we want to be more active and initiate the debate about structural racism in the country,” he emphasizes.

Between 2008 and 2019, Inadi registered 26,975 cases and reports of racism in Argentina. According to the report released by the institute, almost a third of complaints relate to discrimination against Latin American migrants, followed by appearance, economic condition and skin color.

Understand the case

The case occurred at the exit of a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Maluco Beleza, which was mostly frequented by the Afro community in the city of Buenos Aires.

As stated in several statements by witnesses and in the description of the case before the international court, those present took to the streets at dawn after a power failure.

A federal police vehicle arrived at the scene of the crime due to an anonymous reference to a suspected armed person who, according to Police Chief No. 5, is supposed to cause disruption at the scene.

An Afro-Brazilian was approached by the police and his brother tried to defend him. The police arrested the two and when he saw the violent and arbitrary approach only to black people present at the scene, José Acosta Martínez intervened.

Like the two Afro-Brazilians, José was arbitrarily arrested and taken to the police station, where he died of a fit caused by the officers being kicked and beaten. “The police couldn’t stand my brother claiming his rights,” he says

An emblematic case

José and Ángel emigrated from Uruguay due to constant police repression against Candombe meetings – an Afro-cultural expression that Acosta Martínez cultivated as a legacy.

“We are descendants of one of the oldest African families in Uruguay who have preserved the candombe as a way of life. We take this influence everywhere,” says Ángel.

The Acosta Martínez preserve Candombe as a family heritage; When they migrated to Argentina, they formed the Afro / Reproduction Cultural Group

As soon as they arrived in Argentina, they formed the Grupo Cultural Afro to spread African influences in the city of Buenos Aires. They taught Candombe courses and conducted cultural interventions in established spaces of the city.

You were also part of a group that has achieved the decriminalization of African religions in the country. “When we arrived there was no Afro-descended activism movement. There was no candombe on public streets, a legacy of racism,” Ángel emphasizes.

Afro-Uruguayan activist Sandra Chagas was also a member of the Grupo Cultural Afro and a friend of José. She also came to Argentina as a young woman, where she still lives today. She highlights how racism is being naturalized in the country.

“Argentina maintains a Europeanist perspective of the nation-state. Afro-Argentines have historically been made invisible and denied: first they are no longer registered, and then there was the whole whitening process based on the perception that there is no black community in the country. Argentina “says Chagas.

“One of the most committed people, who knew the most rights between us, was José. So he went to defend the two Afro-Brazilians,” he recalls.

Racism in Argentina

Structural racism in Argentina makes the historical presence of black and Afro-descended populations in the country invisible.

In 1996, the same year as the murder of José Acosta, the sentence of the then President Carlos Ménem became known, which said that “in Argentina there are no blacks, that is Brazil’s problem”.

Currently, the Senegalese community that lives in the city of Buenos Aires suffers from this characteristic of Argentine society.

In addition to the difficulty of obtaining documents and assistance, Senegalese are constantly the target of police repression when trying to work as street vendors – the largest source of income for this population in the city.

A notable portion of the naturalization of racism and denial in the country is reflected in the Argentine vocabulary.

The derogatory use of the word “negro” in the country is a way to adjective something, and mainly someone, negatively, regardless of the person’s skin color. The term’s racist origins are usually denied, an attitude observed in various social groups in the country.

“Unfortunately, José’s case is not an isolated fact,” commented Inadi’s Emiliano Montini. “Racism is very ingrained in our country and in practices that are considered funny as part of the culture,” he emphasizes.

The Inter-American Court ruling on José’s case includes a motion to erect a memorial to José in Parque Lezama in San Telmo, where the enslaved Africans brought to Argentina were quarantined.

It also provides for the installation of film cameras in all police stations in the city and the training of the police in racial discrimination.

Brasil de Fato turned to the Argentine Ministry of Security to comment on the verdict, but there was no return by the end of the report.

