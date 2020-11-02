“Armed people will never be enslaved.” Bolsonaro Urges Buying Guns – Executive Digest

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro returned this Monday to defend Brazil’s Day of the Dead and the people buying guns, one of his government’s flags.

“Armed people will never be enslaved,” the president wrote in a message he shared on his official Twitter profile.

– Armed people are never enslaved.

– Many have worked and are still trying to prevent disarmament along the lines of other governments.

– If Veja intended to hit Councilman @CarlosBolsonaro negatively, he would shoot himself in the foot. pic.twitter.com/fvMHaptMHM

– Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) November 2, 2020

Bolsonaro, leader of the Brazilian extreme right, has promoted gun-friendly policies in favor of “self-defense” as a formula for combating violence in the country since taking power in January 2019.

It went so far as to make the rules for buying and owning firearms in Brazil flexible, but met opposition from legislative and judicial authorities who changed or turned some of these initiatives on their heads.

The president made this new appeal in favor of guns by mentioning a message from Veja magazine that guarantees that his son Carlos Bolsonaro, a councilor in Rio de Janeiro, was working to reduce “arms and ammunition controls in the country.” .

According to the magazine, Carlos Bolsonaro is said to have attended “official meetings” to prevent the rules on tracking guns and ammunition from tightening. The head of state said “if Veja wanted to hit him negatively”, “shot him on your own foot”.

The publication coincides with the commemoration of the Day of the Dead, which this year marks the memory of the victims of the new coronavirus in Brazil, a country that has already recorded 160,074 deaths and 5,545,705 people infected by the disease .

Brazil is the second largest country with the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths after the US and the third country with the highest number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has minimized the severity of the worst health crisis of the century, censoring the use of masks and social distancing measures to be viewed as negative for the country’s economy.