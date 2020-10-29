Arms tripled in the hands of civilians in Brazil – world



In the first 10 months of this year alone, Brazilians bought 139,000 firearms.

Since Jair Bolsonaro took over the presidency of Brazil on January 1, 2019, the number of guns in the hands of civilians has skyrocketed in an unprecedented way. Arms sales have nearly tripled in less than two years, fueled by speeches and decrees about the flexibility of the president. In 2019, after Bolsonaro adopted and signed a series of decrees that made it easier for the population to buy weapons, one of its main flags, 50,000 new weapons were purchased by ordinary citizens. That year, a further 139,000 weapons were purchased by October alone, not just pistols and revolvers, but also powerful long weapons such as rifles. And it wasn't just the guns. Faithful to the promise made last April at a ministerial meeting where he said he would "arm the people to prevent a son of a bitch from coming … and establish a dictatorship" and after the judiciary overturned a decree that anyone would With a gun license to purchase up to 5,000 bullets per year, Bolsonaro enacted another law authorizing the purchase of 200 to 600 ammunition per gun. Those numbers could explain how the number of premeditated homicides rose 6% in the first six months of this year, contrary to the downward trend of recent years, even though the country is currently in custody.