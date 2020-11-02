Arrested man who killed ex-companion in Grijó, Gaia. The suspect hid the murder weapon and attempted suicide – Portugal

This Monday the judicial police arrested the man who killed his 43-year-old ex-partner on October 27 in Grijó, Vila Nova de Gaia.

According to the PJ statement, the man shot the victim twice and then attempted suicide.

The suspect hid the murder weapon, which the police had already found.

The 62-year-old fruit dealer is in the hospital, but not life-threatening.

The victim, Ana Mafalda Teles, leaves two daughters, one 12 and the other 25.