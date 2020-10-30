Art in the new Berlin airport

Berlin (dpa) – The jewel can already be seen from above. The capital’s new BER airport has a pearl necklace. Jewels made of giant white lanterns are wrapped around Gate A 17. The passenger boarding deck is designed for wide-body aircraft such as the A380 and is marked in a very special way by the artwork.

“Gadget” was created by the Berlin artist Olaf Nicolai. It is part of the art of building airports. Made in view of the opening scheduled for 2012, this work too had to wait together with others due to years of delays before finally being able to materialize with the opening this Saturday.

“I would have taken any other passenger boarding bridge,” says Nicolai of the German news agency of the very special spot at the southern end of the 715 meter long main pier. This gate advertised for a work of art, however, offered it more volume. Nicolai connected his lighting work directly to the BER transport company. “The light is controlled using flight logs,” explains the artist. Different light intensities and movement patterns mark the state of the aircraft expected or to be processed at the gate.

While Nicolai’s work may finally have an effect, the opening comes too late for a work of art that was completed eight years ago. The artist Bjørn Melhus had created a “virtual place” for the main airport. His family of father, mother and son appeared to have emerged from one of the safety videos from a plane and could now be found at the nonexistent “Gate X”. However, the technology did not survive the rapid development, “Gate X” no longer exists, not even virtually.

The flying carpet of the American artist Pae White is very present. In Terminal 1, the rusty red building extends over much of the hall with check-in counters. The intertwined metal bands appear to flutter in great waves and float through the huge space. The irregularities of “Magic Carpet” stimulate the imagination, White combines the apparent lightness of the construction with the desire to travel to more or less distant countries.

In the safety area, travelers then pass the “Open Sky Box” by Japanese artist Takehito Koganezawa, which, with its alternation of white and blue light, abstracts distant destinations under other skies.

In the arrivals hall there is a “starry sky” with a manifest grip. The artist duo Cisca Bogman and Oliver Störmer incorporated thousands of international coins into the ground. When they designed the facility ten years ago, they wanted passengers from other countries to discover a coin-shaped piece of home at Berlin airport. The curse of the surrounding building now weighs on the work: it is often interpreted as a metaphor for the waste of money at the airport, which is almost three times more expensive than nearly six billion euros.

An exhibition for the opening of BER also deals with the misadventures and stories surrounding the building. If you don’t want to see it anymore, stroll the square, where Berlin-based American artist Matt Mullican designed the entrances and exits of the subway station as a “subject pavilion” and an “object pavilion”. On the window facades, sandblasted motifs connect themes related to flies, the cosmos and the sky with the surrounding region.

Just in time for take off from the airport, the Berlin Kupferstichkabinett says “We are taking off”. Curator Anna Marie Pfäfflin put together works on the flight for the impressive exhibition (until 21 February). These are birds and insects, but also gods and saints, witches and demons, crash and damnation or dream and nightmare. You can discover about 80 works by Picasso, Leistikow, Matisse, Rauschenberg, Klinger, Léger, Klee, Dix, Delacroix, Ensor, Goya and Kollwitz. There was also the Belgian artist Panamarenko. His specialty: flying constructions that cannot fly. It should now change at the capital’s airport.