Art without words: International Mime Festival

Dresden (dpa / sn) – The Dresden International Pantomime Festival wants to remain silent only when it plays on stage in the Corona era. Seven ensembles and solo artists from four countries were announced on Tuesday for the 36th edition of the festival from 11-15 November. There is also a show for children aged four and up. Two Russian and two French ensembles had to cancel on short notice due to the pandemic, said Michael Meinel, head of Mime Studio Dresden, as organizer.

There are eight performances in total. The stylistic breadth ranges from classic comedy and pantomime to artistic skill. According to Meinel, the festival can only offer the public 35 seats instead of 100 due to the rules of the crown, which reduces the revenue.

It begins with a gala performance on 11 November, where all the artists show a selection of their programs and want to whet their appetite for further visits to the festival. In addition to the shows, workshops are also offered.

Benoit Turjman, who is known as the “French Mister Bean”, can be seen on stage. The Dirtz Theater with German and French actors combines contemporary dance with puppets. Russian Anton Adasinsky of the award-winning Derevo dance theater developed a program based on music by Johann Sebastian Bach together with cellist Ekaterina Gorynina. Radim Vizváry from the Czech Republic combines classical pantomime with Japanese butoh dance and contemporary forms of expression.