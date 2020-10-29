Arthroscopy Devices Market | Major Giants – Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V, Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus
In Arthroscopy Devices Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Arthroscopy Devices Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Arthroscopy Devices Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.
The Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 18.49 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increase in joint surgeries, sport related injuries and ageing population.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global Arthroscopy Devices Market are Arthrex Inc, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V, Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, Breg Inc, Cannuflow, DJO Global, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, MinInvasive Ltd, NuOrtho Surgical Inc, OrthoSpace, ROG Sports Medicine and others.
Market Definition: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market
Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure which is use to diagnose, visualize and treat the problem inside the joints. During arthroscopic examination, the surgeon inserts pencil-sized instrument into the patient’s skin. This instrument have lighting system and small lenses to illuminate and magnify the inner structure of joint. The light is transmitted with the help of optical fibers. The Arthroscopy is connected with television which projected the inner structure of joint on a screen.
Segmentation: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market
Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Product Type
- Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems
- Arthroscopy Visualization Systems
- Arthroscopy Implants
- Arthroscopy Shavers
- Arthroscopy RF Ablation Systems
- Arthroscopy RF Wands
Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Procedure Type
- Shoulder Arthroscopic Procedures
- Hip Arthroscopic Procedures
- Knee Arthroscopic Procedures
- Others
Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Application Type
- Knee
- Hip
- Shoulder
- Spine
- Ankle
- Sports Medicine
- Others
Arthroscopy Devices Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Community Hospitals
Arthroscopy Devices Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Arthroscopy Devices Market Drivers
- Increase in geriatric and ageing population
- Increase in joint replacement surgery
- Increase demand for minimal invasive procedures
- Rise in sports related injuries
Arthroscopy Devices Market Restraints
- High cost of arthroscopic devices, implants and surgery
- Absence of skilled professionals
Key Developments in the Arthroscopy Devices Market:
- In November 2018, Stryker announced to acquire the K2M, the aim is to together will serve innovative solutions to customers and simultaneously expand the market.
- In October 2018, Stryker completely acquired the Invuity Inc. to become leader in advance photonics and enhance visualization in clinical applications.
