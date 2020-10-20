Article | Camp Nova Esperança is located in a deserted area

They keep asking me for tips on what to watch on Netflix. Here, here is one … If you haven’t seen it, see it because it’s been on display for a long time! “The Boy Who Discovered the Wind” is moved by the simplicity with which he carries a perverse reality of beauty and hope. The story is based on facts. Therein lies the attraction of transforming a concrete, tangible and humanly difficult reality due to the inventiveness and determination of those who feel the direct and painful effects of adverse brutal conditions on their skin.

Last week, precisely on World Food Day, October 16, the Landless Movement (MST), the Oil Workers Union (Sindipetro PR / SC) and the Popular Movement for Housing (MPM) distributed three thousand lunch boxes in an occupation of the Campo Magro community Landes – food made from food grown in the settlements and pre-settlements of the agrarian reform in Paraná – as well as a thousand homemade breads prepared in the communal kitchen of an association of women farmers.

The area chosen for sharing lunch boxes on World Food Day – New Hope – could not be more topical and symbolic of the reflection this day calls upon us in the field of ensuring the human right to adequate nutrition. our food sovereignty and opportunities for a dignified life, with work, income and the security of a roof, no matter how small, to live and seek protection.

Nova Esperança is a public area located a few meters from Campo Magro City Hall and has been abandoned for about 12 years. In March 2020, right at the start of the new coronavirus pandemic, 400 families faced the difficulties of unemployment in order to maintain rental costs in the greater Curitiba area and struggle to put food on the table and in their children’s mouths in this deserted area .

Since then, desperation among the poor has only increased to the extent that public policy and the state have excluded and excluded people from their institutional responsibility and support. Today in Nova Esperança there are more than 1,200 families looking for the same dreams and avoiding the same adversity.

From task to projection of meanings … With the support of popular movements, humanitarian projects of civil society and institutions from the academic and religious environment, two measures stand out to support families who are welcomed in Nova Esperança and an income and a source of survival: the maintenance of a community garden and the collection and separation of recyclable materials.

Of the nearly 5,000 people who live in the occupied area, more than 1,600 are children and more than 1,700 are Haitian migrants, in addition to the Brazilians, Venezuelans and Cubans living there. Volunteers dedicate some of their time teaching languages ​​to the community and formulating professional initiatives aimed at preparing the ground to get people back into the job market as quickly as possible.

The celebration of the day was also a celebration of the multicultural integration and religious diversity that characterize this community and load it with the symbolism of a social project anchored in solidarity and the care for human and community values. In the new encyclical of Pope Francis, “Fratelli Tutti”, which is referred to as social, a new philosophy of life in the organization of our “common home” is named as the guiding principle of a new culture in order to meet the future challenges of humanity: solidarity, care in the production of food and care in the conservation of water, the essential food.

It also draws attention to the need to develop a new sustainable energy matrix in the post-petroleum era. In good harmony with the papal text, a priest from Togo, who also blessed the food donated in Nova Esperança, said at the celebration that “sharing is the heart of the community” and feels the spark of trust in people’s eyes, the refuge or looking for new paths, they had to leave their countries to settle here, and for the first time since their arrival they see a small light at the end of the tunnel, which reinforces the certainty that these hardworking people are forged in the will and courage to act are real miracles with the smallest possibilities that open up.

The Angolan poet Moisés António read a poem by him that is already familiar to schoolbook publishers in Brazil when they used his verses to address the issue of the state of migrants in our country in the classroom. In “I’m an Immigrant” from 2016, the poet says that he felt like an arrow: the more he wanted to go forward, the more they pulled him back. But it was precisely this opposing force that drove him and he was started far and far ahead than he had imagined. The Moisés conquests in Brazil four years ago went on with every word he wrote, highlighting a luster that was imposed on even the thickest layers of tragedy and suffering imposed on the daily lives of the families they immigrated to. Larger Curitiba do not go unnoticed.

As in the story of the boy who discovered the wind, the families of Nova Esperança only need a vote of confidence and opportunities to keep fighting, to defend their livelihood, to believe in and pursue this horizon of dignified life. They are workers who are building their homes as part of a project to shape the future of our society. A future that will only be worthy of our development as a human being, as a civilization, if it welcomes families who deposit their efforts in this “new hope” and guarantees rights.

Source: BdF Paraná

Edition: Lia Bianchini