Article | Case Mariana Ferrer, Murders of Candidates: The

Since the beginning of Michel Temer’s government (2016-2017), Brazil has seen a constant attack on social equality agendas and projects, with race and gender being one of the social markers most attacked by the far right. The current President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, built his popularity on social networks with his attacks on projects aimed at tackling gender inequality and homophobia in schools, either by supporting parents who attacked their children for being gay, or stated that they would not commit to rape against then deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) “because she doesn’t deserve it”.

For every social indicator analyzed, racial and gender inequalities are latent in the country. For example, women who focus on gender representation in Congress, despite making up more than 50% of the population, only hold 15% of the seats, with states not even having elected a woman for the current legislature.

These gender inequalities can be even more acute when we consider the current situation of political violence that has plagued Brazil. A poll based on news of the deaths of candidates, pre-candidates and elected politicians in 2020 found 80 killings of politicians across Brazil. In this indicator 6 women were murdered.

This may be a small number compared to the total number of men murdered. However, given the low gender representation on city councils across Brazil, this violence can be seen as another barrier to women’s candidacy in the country.

Read more: One woman is killed every nine hours during the pandemic in Brazil

The death of these candidates also has a different character from that of the men. Solange Aires dos Santos (PSL-GO) and Helena Pereira da Silva (MDB-PI) were murdered by their companions in an unequivocal femicide case. Raimunda Maria Ferreira da Silva (PODEMOS – AM) was found dead in her home wearing only underwear, which could also indicate a murder by a partner. Eliane Terezinha Milcharek Battilana (MDB – SC) and Sandra Silva (PSB – RJ) were murdered by drug dealers who were not happy with their campaigns in the neighborhood in which they operated. Leide Rodrigues Silva (PSL – MG) was murdered seven times in front of her house and the investigation is ongoing.

These murders are related to the fact that we are the fifth country in the world to kill women the most, and this indicator can only be sustained with a deep macho culture that reproduces gender inequality and the body and experience of women in Positions positioned worse than those of men.

The case of Mariana Ferrer (digital influencer who was raped in Santa Catarina in 2018 and whose attacker was acquitted by the judiciary in humiliating hearings for the victim) serves to expose these macho structures that exist in the Brazilian state. Not long ago, in 1979, Raul Fernando do Amaral Street, Doca Street, a confessed defendant in the assassination of Angela Diniz, was acquitted for acting in “legitimate defense of honor,” showing that the Brazilian judiciary has a long history disrespect has women’s rights.

Read more: The lawyer’s argument against Mariana Ferrer follows the line against Angela Diniz

This culture can only be combated through effective public policies that position gender inequality and violence against women as an obstacle to the full exercise of civil rights in Brazil. However, the current Bolsonaro administration has shown no interest in going that route. Despite the 7.3% increase in the number of femicide cases compared to 2018, according to the INESC (Institute for Socio-Economic Studies), the Bolsonaro government did not spend any funds on the construction of Brazilian women’s shelters that serve women in situations of violence – if you consider that R $ 20 million was available for this activity.

If we have a president attacking policies that cite “gender”, we have a government that opposes policies to combat inequality and respect sexual diversity. Without racial and gender equality, we will continue to live in a country that attacks a woman every 4 minutes, a very minor one in the legislature, the executive, the judiciary and with cases like Mariana Ferrers that appear in our courts every day Representation of the sexes.

* Huri Paz is a researcher at Afro / Cebrap (Center for Research and Education in Race, Gender and Racial Justice at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning) and at Negra (Center for Guerreiro Ramos Studies) at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense). Researches political violence in Brazil, ethno-racial relationships and racial inequalities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of this article is the result of a CNPq funded and Prof. Dr. Flavia Rios from the UFF led scientific initiation research with the title “Mapping the murders of politicians in the state of Rio de Janeiro (1988 – 2019)”.

** This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato.

Edition: Rogério Jordão