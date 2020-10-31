Article | Constituent coup

The current chairman of the extreme right-wing government of Brazil, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), health minister of the illegitimate government of Michel Temer, expressed almost in debauchery that the 1988 constitution only provides rights for citizens. And so, in an adventurous step tailor-made to test the reactions, he brought up the idea of ​​calling for a new voter with the clear goal of the people’s revolutionary process going on in Chile and the victory of the movement for socialism to use in Bolivia. , both built by authentic progressive forces, contrary to what is happening in the Brazilian government today.

The manifestation of the expelled MP is very similar to that of the Vice President General during the 2018 election campaign, when he declared that there are many rights and few duties in Brazil related to all laws protecting the working class over decades and conquered by much struggle destroy the governments of Temer and Bolsonaro without any modesty. For this reason, this proposal is at the service of political and social regression, which is nothing revolutionary, to justify the calling of a constituent process.

It must be made clear that an original voter to found a state should only be called in the face of the rise of a new political order like in Brazil since 1985 with the end of the dictatorial regime of 1964 – 1985, as the break of the old authoritarian order , which was ordered by the military, was imposed to restore democracy and human rights.

In fact, this is not currently the case in Brazil. The current government is supported by the military, financial market, agribusiness, Pentecostal pastors, deniers, etc. The same ruling class, which shamelessly defends the state of exploitation and destroys democracy and social rights through its representatives in parliament, promotes the idea of ​​a member without the support or legitimation of the people’s forces. in another top-down step, typical of an authoritarian regime.

In fact, that kind of original constituent power of a purely rhetorical nature, imposed on the country from time to time by those in power, was imprinted on the grounds of Institutional Act No. 1/1964 when the coup d’état took place on the occasion they said they had Endowed (almost like gods) with a constituent power and declared as follows: “The heads of the victorious revolution, thanks to the action of the armed forces and the clear support of the nation, represent the people and exercise in their name the constituent power of which the people are sole owner. “(Sic)

It should be noted that everything was a rational construction and was just a self-declaration because there was no popular revolution or led to the building of a new country / state.

On the contrary, individual liberties were withdrawn and a twenty-one year dictatorship was imposed, during which the economic recession deepened, the population became even more impoverished, and misfortune was amply distributed in all segments for good, returning to civilian forces with the economy shaken , with hyperinflation that undermined wages and only encouraged real profits for those who gamble in the financial market every day; while the overnight rich lost their meager power to put food on the table of the poorest; not to mention the dire records of enforced disappearances, murders, torture, etc.

Read more: Know the Similarities and Differences Between the 1964 and 2016 coups

In everything and for everything, very much like today in Brazil, we are facing a nostalgic government of the regime of the civil-military dictatorship of 1964-1985, which initiates the strange proposal of a member with the specific goal of sanctification of total withdrawal workers’ rights and certainly the facilitation of the sale of remnants of the wealth of the land in the soul basin in another blow against Brazil, whose population is impoverished and precarious and whose youth are without hope for the future.

The proposal contained in the member’s coup is intended to go back in time. when in reality a constituent proposes the construction of the new according to the dialectical process.

Undoubtedly, the impeachment coup against President Dilma Roussef in 2016 severely weakened the authority of the 1988 Constitution and the Brazilian political institutions that were directly involved in the conspiracy against the political charter it swore to defend.[1] However, a government and a parliament that systematically work against the interests of its citizens are and will never be legitimate to call for a new constitutional order and try to introduce it.

The attack by the current head of government stems from the fact that the 1988 constitution provides for a comprehensive human rights program like the Unified Health System (which Bolsonaro seeks to privatize) to protect a healthy environment for generations, present and future (which Bolsonaro and his environment minister are systematically sabotaging), which The right to public education (which Bolsonaro and his successor education ministers want to privatize), the right to public social security (which Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes want to privatize), the right to plurality and diversity (which Bolsonaro and his followers make fun of every day), among other things stone clauses (which theoretically cannot be revoked).

In fact, Bolsonaro’s current government, the military and Paulo Guedes (representatives of the financial market) want to end the Brazilian state and the entire social protection system.

However, they want to do so without violating the current exploratory order, which is being imposed against the interests of the majority of the population, who do not even have access to the rights provided for in the Constitution, which the direct action of the Brazilian ruling class does not Fully implemented our political charter was sabotaged from the start because it only wants control and enjoyment of the country’s wealth for itself, in contradiction to what the voters of 1987/1988 have adapted, to the extent that the constitution to protect the Brazilian people.[2]

In order to fight for the implementation of the rights provided for in the 1988 Constitution, we devote ourselves every week to defending the Constitution with the aim of helping to emancipate the forces of the people so that the majority of the population will recognize that it is the Brazilian state that we are everyone, society as a whole, and understand that together we are strong and able to build a new order based on solidarity, social justice and without human exploitation!

Finally, we pay tribute to the expressive majority of the Bolivian and Chilean people who stand up against the ruling class (which has always appropriated the wealth of all) and struggle to build a state in their respective countries that will effectively represent them. in all its diversity and that makes popular sovereignty predominant.

[1] Jorge Rubem Folena de Oliveira. Dismantle the constitution and institutions. In Destroying Liberal Principles: Suicide of the Brazilian Elite (Essays and Laws). Capital letter: Rio de Janeiro, 2020, p. 79.

[2] Jorge Rubem Folena de Oliveira. The constitution aims to protect the Brazilian people. Conjur Magazine, July 01, 2020. Available at https://www.conjur.com.br/2020-jul-01/jorge-folena-constituicao-povo-brasileiro

* Jorge Folena is a lawyer and political scientist. Director of the Brazilian Legal Institute and the coordination of SOS Brasil Soberano.

* This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato.

Edition: Daniel Lamir