Article | Crime in Mariana: reproducing five years

November 5, 2020, five years of crime / tragedy for the Samarco / Vale / BHP Billiton and state mining companies. It hurts, but you need to remember it and report it.

For the prevailing impunity and the continuity of the criminal equipment, the government of Minas Gerais, the mining companies and the authorities have learned nothing from the crimes / tragedies of Vale and the state in Mariana and Brumadinho.

Worse, they will never know, for blinded by the idol of the idolized market, they will always kneel and cram themselves with the benefits of the death system while being clogged with blood by acts or complicit omissions that promote the reproduction of the devastating mining.

Mug in hand of mining company

Cowardly, further crimes are being prepared as long as the current structural composition of the Mining Activities Commission (CMI) of the State Council for Environmental Policy (Copam) remains.

Of the 12 directors today, 10 are from the government of Minas Gerais, the Union and representatives of the major mining companies and their affiliates. And only two council members representing civil society: the Federal Center for Technological Education of Minas Gerais (Cefet-MG) and the National Civil Society Forum for Catchment Management (Fonasc). With this enormously unfair and uneven composition, there is always a voting result of 10 votes for the licensing of new mining projects against 1 or 2.

The crimes and tragedies are not only from the Vale mining company but also from the state

During the long appraisal and voting sessions for new mining projects, the 10 state councilors and mining companies barely speak, keep looking at their phones, and always end up voting for devastating mining projects. This is injustice that screams to heaven! It is a house of horror!

Secretariat for Environment for Mining

The mission of the State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainable Development (SEMAD) is by law to “guarantee sustainability”, but they always make decisions about pro-mining and against sustainability.

At a meeting approving the resumption of mining in Serra da Piedade in Caeté next to Belo Horizonte, a representative of the Government Secretariat (SEGOV) came to the absurdity of saying that “the precautionary principle has no power to stop mining”. Outraged, I said I have seen several court decisions preventing and suspending mining based on the constitutional precautionary principle.

persecution

The former superintendent of the National Institute for Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN) in Minas Gerais, the museologist Célia Corsino, said in a public hearing before the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG): “She would never consent to the IPHAN-MG Project give mining in Serra da Piedade ”. Soon afterwards Célia Corsino was exempted from the superintendent of IPHAN in MG by the federal government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Júlio Grillo, former superintendent of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) in Minas Gerais, was exonerated by federal mismanagement the day after his vote against the resumption of mining in Serra da Piedade.

The crimes and tragedies are not only from the Vale mining company, but also from the state, as the environmental licenses are issued by the government of Minas Gerais, which, in consultation with the capital, kneels before the economic strength of the large mining companies. And so they bypass all technical and legal arguments that are sufficient to refrain from issuing environmental permits to extremely socio-environmentally harmful companies.

The State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainable Development (SEMAD) always makes decisions about mining and against sustainability

The state grants environmental licenses for devastating projects and, worse, doesn’t inspect. Speaking to the parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI) for the Capão Xavier mine in Vale in Nova Lima, MG, an employee of the state environmental foundation Minas Gerais (FEAM), said: “FEAM does not monitor. We only read the reports from the miners. “

Because of this, the crime stems not only from Vale but also from the state that has amassed capital in the state of Minas Gerais since mining began 300 years ago.

Impunity leads to new crimes

The impunity of crime in the Rio Doce Basin led to crimes like that of Vale, which began in Brumadinho and spread across the Paraopeba Basin. Over time, traces of death are felt and increased.

The waters of the Paraopeba catchment area guaranteed 50% of the public supply of Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan area. The Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais (COPASA) invested R $ 130 million in the collection of water from the Paraopeba River in a large project that opened in December 2015, promising that the project would supply BH and the Metropolitan area for the next 25 years. All of that was lost.

And where can you get water to supply five million people in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan area? The new water extraction that Vale is doing in the Paraopeba river above Córrego do Feijão in the municipality of Ponte das Almorreimas in Brumadinho will not only guarantee the merciless sacrifice of several municipalities and increasing environmental degradation, but also the supply of BH and not guarantee RMBH for many Years.

Impunity for crimes in Mariana has fueled the construction of other crimes like Vales in Brumadinho

Where there is a lot of ore, there is also a lot of water. The Quadrilátero Ferrífero in Minas Gerais is also a Quadrilátero Aquífero. The places where the mining companies settled were natural havens, but after the mining companies arrived, an absurd process began that sacrificed the human dignity and dignity of Mother Earth, sister water, flora and fauna at the altar of the market god.

Bento Rodrigues, for example, was a “paradise on earth” but after the Fundão mine was dismantled it was supplied by watercraft before being destroyed by the crime of Vale / Samarco / BHP in the afternoon of the 5th century November 2015 and remains in in many ways unpunished and fatal. 19 lives were claimed in an instant. Worse still, dozens of people in 5 years have already died from the dramatic consequences of this heinous and ecocidal crime.

Tripping over the victims

The government of Minas Gerais has already approved the return of mining by the mining company Vale / Samarco / BHP in Mariana and approved the construction of the Maravilhas 3 dam in Vale. the construction of the dam of the Anglo American Mining Company in Conceição do Mato Dentro despite the popular initiative “Mar de Lama” law approved by the Minas Gerais Legislative Assembly – State Law No. 23.291 / 2019.

There are more than 24,000 dams in Brazil: water for irrigation, mining waste with toxic sludge or water for generating electricity in hydropower plants. Hydroelectric plants are made of concrete with iron and steel, but mining dams are just a mountain of mud with brittle wheel chocks.

More than 700 large dams consist of mining tailings, 70% of them in Minas Gerais, more than 460. Since the 1970s, some mining tailing dams have been broken occasionally. There were several pipeline interruptions in Minas Gerais. Minas-Rio, for example, which consumes water every day that can supply a city with 230,000 inhabitants and transports the equivalent of 1,600 ore carts per day.

Our mountains are being uprooted and sold for half the price of bananas, and worse, all springs, rivers and groundwater are being sacrificed. The objective living conditions in the areas under the plight of the mining companies are depleted and collapsing.

Recently, there was another operation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Minas Gerais, with the assistance of the military and civil police, to combat the performance of a criminal organization that aims to facilitate the granting of environmental permits under the regional environmental supervision (Supram) in the Zona da Minas Gerais Forest, connected to SEMAD. The investigations carried out so far suggest the payment of bribes to officials and the falsification of documents and reports in administrative environmental permit procedures.

Oppressors of the Bible and Today

In the Bible, the prophet Micah shows that the wealth of those who have been enriched rests on the misery of many and on the flesh and blood of men. Micah denounces:

“These people have skilled hands to do evil: the prince demands, the judge can be bought, the great shows his ambition. And so they distort everything. The best of them is like hawthorn, the most correct of them looks like a thorn fence! The day announced by the watchman, the day of punishment, has come: Now it is their downfall ”, Micah 7: 3-4.

The oppressors of Biblical times are currently the directors, officers, shareholders of the Vale mining company, and all of its executive, legislative, and judicial vassals.

In the Bible, in the Book of Exodus, it is said that in order to force the liberation of the enslaved people, the God of Life sent ten phages against the pharaohs – with hardened hearts – of the imperialism of Egypt, which overfished the people. The first plague is told in Exodus 7: 14-24: “He turned the Nile into blood. All the fish died. The river was polluted and killed. The Egyptians could no longer drink water in the river. “

After the first plague, the following ones gradually got worse, until the over-enslaved people achieved liberation by crossing the Red Sea.

How many dams remain to be broken and how many more crimes will the authorities commit to hear the screams of humans, mother earth, sister water and all living beings?

Brother Gilvander Moreira is a monk and priest of the Carmelite Order. PhD in Education at the FAE / UFMG; Master in Biblical Studies; Degree and degree in philosophy from UFPR; Bachelor of Theology from ITESP / SP; Adviser to CPT, CEBI, SAB, CEBs and popular social movements.

