Article | Debt Relief: God in Heaven and (some) churches

By Delana Corazza and Angelica Tostes

In early September, the National Congress approved a bill canceling the Church’s debt to the IRS. The churches’ tax debts, accumulated after fines and inspections, amount to more than R $ 1 billion reais.

The project was written by Federal MP David Soares (DEM-SP), the son of Pastor RR Soares, the founder of the International Church Graça de Deus – an institution that, among other fees for millionaires, also has debts of $ 37.8 million. Adds R $.

It is known that churches are exempt from various tax obligations. These exceptions are guaranteed in the constitution as protection of religious freedom. However, some payments are still required, e.g. B. the social contribution to the net income, the CSLL or the social security contribution. Both were there for this amnesty. Although the project was approved, it had to be approved by Bolsonaro.

Before making a decision, Bolsonaro said with great care regarding his main base that he would like to sanction and cancel debt but had not found legal support for it. Hence, it could not sanction the project as it was, as it could commit a liability crime that is subject to impeachment.

Finally, led by his economic team, Bolsonaro will review the project on September 11th, which will be published in the Official Journal on Monday (13). Following the announcement of the veto, Bolsonaro wrote on social media: “I admit that if I were a member of parliament or a senator, on the basis of the analysis of the veto, which was due to take place by October, I would vote to overthrow it.”

After the decision, the president met with the evangelical bank to lift the veto. If church corporations were to pay off their debts and repay billions in fines to the public for unpaid contributions, Brazil would count on that amount for Social Security, the National Social Security Institute (INSS), the Unified Health System (SUS) and Bolsa Família – social services that the evangelical base so urgently needs.

One of the bank’s leaders, Sóstenes Cavancante (Democrats), has not only pushed for the veto to be lifted, but has also articulated that there is a legal opinion that proves that approving the exemption is not a crime of responsibility.

The churches that owe the most are the International Church of the Grace of God (R $ 145.3 million), the World Church of the Power of God (R $ 90.5 million) and the Apostolic Church Renascer em Cristo (33.4 million R $) . R $). Million) and Associação Vitória em Cristo (R $ 35.7 million).

Given that the Evangelical Bank is one of the main pillars of political support for the current government, what is its limit? In addition to the considerations we need to make in order to allocate more than R $ 1 billion for public coffers amid a pandemic, it is no less about the role of the evangelical bank in the National Congress, which has never hidden real interests and their articulation potential.

In the case analyzed, 345 parliamentarians voted for debt relief – including opposition parties, 125 against and 2 abstentions.

“It is possible to recognize the evangelical bank’s ability to articulate by the result of the vote. Only the benches of two parties, PSOL and Speech, voted totally against the law, and the network currently has only one parliamentarian, ”said the researcher for religion and human rights, Humberto Ramos – Study Group on Religion and Politics (GEMRIP) and the federal university von São Carlos (UFSCAR) in an interview with the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research.

The calculation, which is also made by the opposition parties, is the political price that parliamentarians and parties will pay if they are against “evangelicals” and keep an eye on their base.

Domain Theology: Strategies and Power Project

The perception that impoverished workers in our country seek refuge and protection in times of crisis is no longer new. Since the 1990s, those who have been providing answers to these workers on a daily basis have been the evangelical churches, growing mainly in the fringes of Brazil.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) estimates that evangelicals will exceed the number of Catholics by 2030. In this context, the great religious leaders, who are supported by the electoral potential of the faithful, built a power project – successfully, by the way.

From the theological point of view, this project of power dialogue is linked to the biblical interpretation of the theology of Dominion, which sees conversion to Christianity as the only possibility of salvation, and for this the task of the occupation is located in several areas: in culture and in art, education , Press, economy, politics, family and religion.

Money that could add to the emergency aid of millions of workers right now will go into the pockets of already millionaire media shepherds who work closely with an anti-people’s government.

Rafael Rodrigues da Costa of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), also interviewed by Tricontinental, believes that the connection between the theology of the domain and debt forgiveness goes beyond the apparatus of quantitative power of evangelical leaders.

The prevailing thought, based on domain theology, is that evangelicals are the representation of the kingdom of God on earth, and this expressive growth would be a result of the divine power of this group.

Costa also says that, based on this mentality, for her it is “very reasonable that the state should forgive the debts of the churches, since the church is the presence of God on earth”, ie everything that offends against evangelical churches. including taxation, Satan’s strategy is to weaken it, so it must be combated.

How many churches does the word church contain?

What role do we play in defending the secularity of the state and in dialogue with the evangelical base? A considerable part of this base is not identified with the evangelical bank. Often the pastor’s mediation added to false news breaks that base away from his real interests.

For Humberto Ramos there is a very strong discourse of evangelical leaders against the state and against the “public cause”. The attachment and defense of this speech rests with the parliamentarians and leaders of the megadenominations, but people are making the same speech for ideological reasons as they are bombarded with this information.

For the researcher, “the grassroots and the simplest pastors are not aware of what this extension of the churches’ immunity means for the public purse. (…) Although they often adhere to the discourse, there are contradictions in their own lives because the evangelical base needs the state, although there is mistrust of the public machinery. “

The peripheral churches continue to strive daily to preserve their rooms and their pastors, who are still victims of the economic crisis, as well as their believers

Debt cancellation should serve the interests of the megadenominations, as it is these large evangelical churches that owe the most. In practice, the benefits that peripheral churches would enjoy would be almost nil. In a health and economic crisis, the demand for government services increases, and exemption from this payment would violate working class rights.

Money that could, for example, increase the emergency relief of millions of workers at the time, including believers in these small churches, will go into the pockets of already millionaire media pastors who work closely with an anti-human government.

Evangelical churches – not just them, but especially them – especially those who owe the most, continue to get rich. How many benefits has this religious robe guaranteed church corporations and their business pastors? When a religious entity of any kind, even if it engages in religious activities, prioritizes economic exploitation, the question is: what is a church?

At the same time, the peripheral churches continue to strive daily to maintain their rooms and their pastors, who are still victims of the economic crisis, as well as their believers. As Magali Cunha warns, it is necessary not to generalize evangelicals.

There are churches, pastors and believers in “different religious spaces, defenders of human rights, anti-racist, sexual and reproductive, religious and ecological plurality, they are neither highlighted in the crimes and illegality of newspapers, nor do they work for the government. rightmost “.

In our speeches it is an important task to argue about what the church is and what it means to be evangelical. So we can have a dialogue so that the evangelical base does not support religious leaders and politicians who continue to defend ideas that directly harm the believing working class.

* Angelica Tostes, theologian and Master in Religious Studies, is a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research in Brazil on neopentecostal and politics as well as an external researcher at PUC-GO.

** Delana Corazza is a researcher at the Observatory for Neo-Pentecostal Politics.

*** This is an opinion. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato.

Edition: Leandro Melito