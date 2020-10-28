Article | Dry tap and expensive fare are the cost of

On the one hand, water is a basic human right that meets the most basic needs of life with quality and in an accessible manner. On the other hand, it is the goal of the greed of the transnational to seek profits from the privatization of this property at the expense of exploiting the people with high tariffs and poor service provision.

Recently, the National Congress passed Bill of Law (PL) 4162/2019, which facilitates the privatization of water and sanitation in Brazil and turns water, which is a right, into a commodity. Here in Paraná the government approved PL 416/2020 in the Legislative Assembly adapting the Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná (Sanepar) to what was approved in Brasília.

In practice, Sanepar is already experiencing a form of privatization “from within”. Since 2011 the government [Beto] Richa (PSDB) increased the distribution of profits and dividends to the company’s shareholders from 25% to 50% of net income.

The current governor, Ratinho Júnior (PSD), follows Richa’s policy in Sanepar, which privileges shareholders. Over 40% of the company’s worldwide shares are in the hands of foreign capital. For every net profit of R $ 100, Sanepar pays R $ 50 to the shareholders, of which R $ 20 is intended for foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Richa and Ratinho governments have adjusted Sanepar’s tariff by nearly 160%, compared to 60% inflation over the same period. Sanepar’s profits are only increasing despite all the drought and rotation. From 2011 to 2019, Sanepar’s net income increased by 700% and the profit distribution to shareholders increased by nearly 800%.

Worse than all of that, several studies since the mid-1990s have pointed to the water supply risks for Curitiba and the metropolitan area. Irregular employment was identified as a risk factor for the supply.

In 2010 the National Water Agency (ANA) published the Atlas Brasil – Urban Water Supply, which indicated that the greatest challenge for Curitiba and the metropolitan area is to incorporate new water sources to ensure the supply of the population. The study shows that the construction of a dam on the Miringuava River in São José dos Pinhais is of fundamental importance and should be completed by 2016.

In practice, work on the dam began in 2016 and has not yet been completed. Work was paralyzed by irregularities and the Paraná Court of Auditors fined managers for irregularities in the work process. In addition, in 2019 the same court pointed to the risk and uncertainty in the dam structure as the work had been suspended and maintenance of the structures had not taken place.

Therefore, it should be noted that the drought affecting Curitiba and the metropolitan area raises the problems and damage caused by the privatist policies of the Richa and Ratinho governments in Sanepar. The increase in the distribution of profits to shareholders resulted in Sanepar drastically reducing its investment capacity to ensure water in people’s tap.

In addition to Richa and Ratinho, there is the silence of the mayors of Curitiba and the metropolitan area who, in exchange for the political support of the governors on duty, are silent and fail to defend the interests of the people after Sanepar performed a service granted by the municipality to to supply the population with water, which has not yet happened.

Almost all mayors of Curitiba and the metropolitan area were supported by Beto Richa in 2016 and will now be supported by Ratinho in 2020, as is the case with the re-election candidate Rafael Greca (DEM) in Curitiba.

It is worth noting that Governor Ratinho Junior was Secretary of Urban Development in Beto Richa’s government from 2012 to 2018. His job was to obtain resources and specialized technical support, technical support related to urban and regional development, service improvement and problem solving. order the full development of cities and guarantee the well-being of residents.

So Richa, Ratinho and the mayors they supported did nothing and the tap ran dry.

Water is a right, not a commodity.

* He is the National Coordinator of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB).

