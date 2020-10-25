Article | Exits against inequality depend on the culture and are already in place

In an article published here in Brazil de Fato Ceará on September 18th, I suggested that many of the solutions and solutions to tackle the inequalities affecting the vast majority of the population of Ceará are already in the cities in the Are in progress. From now on, I am presenting a series of three articles dealing with this topic.

Many of these solutions and solutions are not supported by the authorities, but persecuted and defamed by state institutions. In the capital, Ceará, there are frequent acts of violence by the military police and city guards at meetings organized by young people in different parts of the city on the outskirts.

Already known in the city: Sarau do Papôco (Pici), Sarau Bate Palmas (Conjunto Palmeiras), Sarau da B1 (Jangurussu) and Sarau Corpo Sem Órgãos (Conjunto Ceará) as well as hikers like the Sarau Levante pela Paz – organized by the Levante Popular da Juventude movement – they articulate different aesthetic languages ​​and give visibility and encouragement to young artists who almost always miss the spotlights and cultural clues.

Invisible to government resources and support, they are known to security officials. The organizers of these soirees report numerous charges of repression, harassment and censorship, including the ramifications here in last year’s article.

The “Encontro de Saraus do Ceará” launched in 2019 a notice of rejection due to the alleged performance of the Prime Minister at various cultural events on the outskirts of the city. At that time, they rejected proposals to regulate and control soirees and reaffirmed the autonomous and cooperative nature of the actions and projects developed, which encouraged freedom of expression and artistic expression. In the networks and social media of these collectives we can follow some of their productions, struggles and resistance for the right to continue to act.

From mid-2015, several parts of the city in Fortaleza were surrounded by a “reggae wave”. In Pirambu, Mondubim, Bom Jardim, Vila Velha, Serrinha and others, this movement was bubbly and in some situations brought up to 1000 young people together and created a climate of euphoria in the new and old generations of the Jamaican rhythm. Using the pretext of combating human trafficking and organized crime, reggae became a constant target of the security forces, dispersing and criminalizing the organizers and regulars of the dances.

Cities are rich and powerful areas of experience that dare to forge and reinvent real solutions to the consequences of the profound inequalities that persist and intensify in Brazilian society. Other expressions of cultural resistance such as community libraries, June gangs, Maracatus, Passinho groups, rap battles, slams, etc., are swimming by leaps and bounds against the tide of barbarism and state violence.

According to the Secretariat for Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the number of teenagers murdered in Fortaleza increased 163% in the first half of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019. Across the state, the increase was more than 149% over the same period. In the first six months of last year, Ceará recorded 164 youth deaths. In the same period, in 2020, there were 409. In the capital, the number of murders of young people more than doubled. While 52 cases occurred in the first six months of 2019, there were 137 cases from January to June 2020.

By omission or protagonism, public power is largely responsible for this genocide. Instead of evaluating and supporting measures that save lives and promote peace, it reproduces a cruel policy of terrorism against the ingenuity and organization of youth.

The owners of power and money are aware of the educational and emancipatory potential of such experiences, which is why the pursuit and confrontation of the initiatives they intend with the fatalism of the poor and black youth is imposed.

A certain German thinker – Karl Marx – claimed that the people should not be educated and instructed by the state, but “the state, which, on the contrary, must receive a very strict education from the people”. And in this historical challenge the youth of the periphery of the cities play a fundamental role, with blood in their eyes and a lot of art.

* Sociologist, professor at the State University of Ceará (UECE) and member of the Popular Consultation.

Source: BdF Ceará

Edition: Monyse Ravena