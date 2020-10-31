Article | How Venezuela contained the pandemic

During this pandemic, the United States never stopped trying to overthrow Nicolás Maduro’s government in Venezuela. An element of cruelty permeates United States policies, which through its sanctions regime, prevent Venezuela from opening its oil trade to import vital medical equipment to fight the chain of contamination and cure the coronavirus.

Billions of dollars from the Venezuelan government are held in banks around the world in the North Atlantic, money President Maduro deems necessary to fight the coronavirus. Although the Venezuelan government reiterated that the amount blocked by the Bank of England can be turned over to the United Nations to buy goods for the Bolivarian country, the British government refuses to release the funds.

Even so, Venezuelans were able to keep the contamination rate in the country low and their medical workers were able to help recover large numbers of infected people.

Former Venezuelan ambassador to Mexico, María Lourdes Urbaneja Durant, was the second health minister in the government of former President Hugo Chávez. She completed a degree in social medicine and public health. This knowledge made her a natural leader in the Bolivarian Revolution’s efforts to shift the foundation of medical care from the private sector to the public.

In mid-October, I spoke to Ambassador Urbaneja, who left her post at the embassy in Mexico last year to return to Venezuela, where the storm has weathered this pandemic.

She shared with me that Venezuela was able to meet the challenge of the pandemic because of the “participation of the people” in all aspects of the fight against the Covid-19. According to Urbaneja, popular participation is “a pillar of the Bolivarian Revolution” and is reflected in how popular organizations help test and track contacts, as well as help maintain the basic functions of daily life.

The government developed the digital platform patria.org, where 18 million Venezuelans (out of a population of 28 million) participated in research into the impact of the virus and its needs during these difficult times. This process allowed the government to direct its resources to the hardest hit communities. Venezuela benefited from material support from China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey, as well as the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization.

Social medicine

Since 1999, when Chavez became president, the Bolivarian Revolution has fought to create a resilient public health sector. Ambassador Urbaneja joined the Ministry of Health as Director for International Cooperation under the command of Dr. Gilberto Rodríguez Ochoa. Venezuela’s medical sector had been attacked by the structural adjustment policies of the International Monetary Fund, with the privatization of health care defining the sector. While Dr. Rodríguez Ochoa tried to strengthen public health facilities, and the unions of pro-privatization doctors in public and private hospitals opposed the reforms. However, the government insisted that the country needed a strong public health system.

Ambassador Urbaneja succeeded Dr. Rodríguez Ochoa as Minister of Health. The veteran of the Left Revolutionary Movement in Venezuela, Ambassador Urbaneja, studied from 1970 to 1973 at the Institute of Neurosurgery and Brain Research in Chile with Professor Alfonso Asenjo Gómez of the Government of the Unity of the People of President Salvador Allende. She was arrested during the Allende coup, released by a comrade when she was taken to the Chile Stadium (now the Víctor Jara Stadium), and boarded a humanitarian aid plane back to Venezuela. She then completed an epidemiology degree at the National School of Public Health (Fiocruz) in Brazil, where she had top notch involvement when Brazil set up its Unified Health System (SUS).

Ambassador Urbaneja’s commitment to social medicine led her to the Latin American Social Medicine Association (Alames), which she led and whose knowledge of the need for healthcare where people live defined her approach. The establishment of Misión Barrio Adentro in 2003 resulted in the construction of thousands of medical clinics across Venezuela. The experience goes back to the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999, which enshrined the principles of Alames such as the creation of a decentralized and participatory health system with joint control over system policy.

The privatization of the system was constitutionally prohibited. This was the system created through the process in which Ambassador Urbaneja participated. The structure developed since then continues to play an important role in helping people in the pandemic despite the scarcity.

elasticity

After resigning from the Ministry of Health and Social Development in September 2003, Ambassador Urbaneja was appointed Ambassador of Venezuela to Uruguay (2004-2006), Chile (2006-2012), Ecuador (2012-2015) and Brazil (2015-2016) and then Mexico (2016-2019). Her tenure as ambassador began with the election of the Frente Amplio government in Uruguay and ended with the election of the Morena party in Mexico: a long wave through the pink tide of Latin America. During this time Ambassador Urbaneja participated in building the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), which was supposed to promote the sovereignty of the region. In a crisis like the pandemic, this platform could have brought countries in the region together. But Unasur was sabotaged to power by the rise of direct government linked to the oligarchies.

As Ambassador Urbaneja remembers her time as a student in Chile – who just voted to rewrite her dictatorship constitution – she remembers a slogan: “I’m hungry and what to do! I’m still from PU ‘. The PU is the government of people’s unity that has preserved the people’s faith despite the challenges posed by the United States. Much of the same spirit rules Venezuela, she says; Despite pressure from the United States and its allies, the people of Venezuela remain committed to the democratic project set in motion by Hugo Chavez’s 1998 election victory.

* Originally published by Globetrotter – Independent Media Institute

* Translation by Franklin Frederick

Edition: Daniel Lamir