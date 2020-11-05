Article | Mariana’s crimes: a lot of propaganda, but none

The Fundão ore dam fault is five years old on November 5th. In contrast to celebrating successes, in the last few sessions the speeches of those affected who were held in virtual mode due to the Covid-19 reveal the outrage over the expensive advertisements by the Renova Foundation. Paid to be broadcast on prime-time on the main network.

Responsible for repairing the damage, the Renova Foundation was created by the mining companies Samarco, Vale and BHP that caused one of the greatest socio-technical disasters in Brazil and the world. This resulted in the death of 19 people, one abortion, widespread socio-economic and ecological devastation, and countless affected communities in the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

During these years, the affected population fought for the integral repair, that is, the companies responsible assume that:

1) necessary measures for non-repetition;

2) satisfaction measures to maintain and / or restore the honor, culture and memory of those affected, including a public apology;

3) Return of the violated right, such as housing, preservation of the way of life and access to infrastructure and collective goods under pre-existing conditions to the destroyed places;

4) economic compensation or otherwise if a refund of the violated right is not possible;

5) medical, economic, social, psychological rehabilitation of injured individual and collective subjects, among others;

6) Compensation for material and immaterial loss and damage.

The right to housing is a fundamental right under Article 6 of the Federal Constitution of 1988, which is also provided for in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations (UN) in 1948. And this is just one of the rights violated by the violation of the Fundão Dam.

In Mariana (MG) in particular, the Bento Rodrigues and Paracatu de Baixo subdistricts were destroyed, and hundreds of families in these and other affected areas of Mariana – Camargos, Ponte do Gama, Paracatu de Cima, Borba, Pedras, Campinas – lost their homes and you had to be forcibly relocated mainly to the municipal headquarters of the community.

The delay in the return of housing has led to disrepute among those affected

So far, no houses have been completed in the collective relocations of Bento Rodrigues (“Lavoura” land) or Paracatu de Baixo (“Lucila” land). And in both places, access is controlled by the Renova Foundation, which restricts the access of their future residents.

To hide the delays in construction, the Renova Foundation has progressively reduced the hiring of labor in the municipalities, which is in contradiction to the policy approved in the civil action filed by the Prosecutor of Minas Gerais – Comarca de Mariana.

In addition to collective relocation, there are modalities for the relocation of families through the assisted purchase of real estate and reconstruction. The reconstruction is mainly intended for families in rural areas who had buildings and / or land with partial or total destruction and who decided to remain in the areas of origin.

There are numerous signs of dissatisfaction on the part of the affected families with regard to delays in reconstruction and delays in the assisted purchase of real estate for the family settlement.

According to the guideline approved in the public civil action: “For the return of rural and urban land, Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton through the Renova Foundation guarantee compliance with collective or family resettlement, if this proves to be technically impractical new property has similar or superior properties to the original property – a situation before the collapse of the Fundão Dam – especially in the following aspects and without prejudice to others caused by the current technical standards. “

Namely: “1) topography and agricultural suitability or land use capacity, 2) dimensions and testing of the property, 3) neighborhood and community relationships, and 4) access to sources for the collection and use of water”. However, most of these points are not taken into account by the Renova Foundation when restoring the right to housing.

In the absence of quick solutions to collective relocation and the associated bureaucratic obstacles preventing the acquisition of land in rural areas or districts and whose characteristics are more similar to the way of life in the areas of origin, many families ultimately define real estate in the municipality’s urban headquarters for the return of housing by family settlement.

Often these plots have smaller areas and in no way resemble the way of life in the areas of origin, where contact with nature, plants and animal husbandry were the factors for a good life.

For those who have stayed in rural areas, the Renova Foundation’s lack of action to properly manage residues creates uncertainties about soil, water and air contamination. in addition to the failure to restore electrical, telephone and public transport routes; In addition to the effects of increased heavy vehicle traffic on unpaved unpaved roads.

The delay in housing restoration has caused disrepute among those affected, while the Renova Foundation spends time and resources blaming communities and other stakeholders. Postponing proposals and effective solutions to the main problems; and one-sided dissemination of information on reparations, despite the general picture of discontent.

It is outrageous for those affected to see well-produced advertisements that paint a distorted picture of the reality of neglect in repairing their rights. After five years, the affected people of Mariana are still fighting for full redress, for the right to tell their stories and versions of the facts, and to denounce the ongoing violation of rights.

Flora Passos, Caromi Oseas and Gladston Figueiredo are part of the technical advice for the population affected by Caritas Brasileira Regional Minas Gerais in Mariana.

This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida