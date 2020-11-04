Article | Mariana’s crimes: the central importance of suffering from

The collapse came without saying a word

break open the door

when we tried to fix

It was late

very late

[…]

River after river after river after river

dead, ruined

hydrographic tanks

just long walks of dirt and mud

[…]

Decades and more decades of predatory mining

contaminated waste

Arsenic aluminum manganese barium

Mercury lead chromium cadmium

Fabiano Calixto (Memories of a Bullet Man)

The disaster in the Rio Doce basin, like the collapse mentioned by Fabiano Calixto, also came to the victims without a word. He broke doors. Also alive, some of them after November 5th, 2015, which has not yet passed and which is still getting sick and killing today.

The victims must be at the center of the reparations process. Without this centrality there is no real reparation. This doesn’t just happen internally.

Mineiro Antônio Augusto Cançado Trindade, for example, when a judge on the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in the Servellón García and others v. Honduras case held that “how short and short-lived the life of the abandoned and tortured and tortured world is, brutally murdered by peers, they take but as a victim a central position in international human rights law. “

Currently at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, this great judge recalled in the case of “Meninos de rua”, which was heard by the Inter-American Court of Justice, that “judgment (from the Latin sententia, etymologically derived from“ feeling ”) framed more than a logically Operation is within prescribed legal limits ”.

Unfortunately, human brutality is the cause of disaster, and the insensitivity of certain actors in the reparation process perpetuates and renews it in the lives of their victims. The feeling of pain in those affected is an opportunity to stop the disaster in the Rio Doce Basin.

:: Rio Doce could be hit again if the dam in Barão de Cocais (MG) collapses ::

In the Rio Doce case, the centrality of those affected is the guiding principle of all activities and measures taken with a view to ensuring access to justice and the informed participation of those affected in the process of full reparation for the harm they have suffered and the guarantee of the rights they have were – after long rounds of negotiations and even in a pioneering way – expressly provided for in one of the agreements signed by the Federal Ministry for Public Affairs (MPF) (TAP supplement of November 16, 2017) by the public ministry of the State of Minas Gerais (MPMG) with the company Samarco , Vale and BHP Billiton Brasil.

For the implementation of the above agreement, the efforts of the MPF and the MPMG have been added to those of the Union’s public defenders, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, as well as the implementation of another that they succeeded in, but the fact is that the principle of The centrality of those affected has not yet been put into practice.

For example, in no fewer than 16 territories along the Rio Doce Basin, the independent technical advisors provided for in such an additive deadline were not even hired after being selected by the affected population to assist them and theirs to enable qualified participation.

The principle of the centrality of the victim’s suffering can facilitate effective, rapid and comprehensive reparation for those affected

It should be noted that in the repair of the disaster in the Córrego do Feijão mine – also owned by the ubiquitous valley – which took place on January 25, 2019, the agreement was signed by the public ministries and authorities on February 20, 2019 Defender of the federal government and the federal state of Minas Gerais effectively led to the functioning of the technical advisors according to the decision of the competent judge.

:: The Mariana (MG) crime was not the first violation against Vale. notice::

The express provision in Brazilian legislation of the principle of the centrality of the victim’s suffering can facilitate the understanding of the criteria necessary for a repair that turns out to be effective, quick and comprehensive (this in the normative plan, because in the event of the disaster im Basin Rio Doce, the time has passed for the speed or adequacy of the duration of the process).

For this reason, it is necessary to obtain the approval of the draft law 2.788 / 2019, which establishes the national policy for the rights of populations affected by dams, which, after approval by the Chamber of Deputies, is now being processed in the Senate, due emphasis on this principle, the one for reparation from the point of view of the holder of the infringement is essential.

It is something that, however natural it may be, still generates a lot of amazement and resistance in our country.

Edmundo Antonio Dias Netto Junior is the regional lawyer for the rights of substitute citizens in Minas Gerais and a member of the Rio Doce and Brumadinho task forces of the Federal Ministry

This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida