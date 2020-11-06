Article | MST is building a collective legal protection process for

November 5, 2015 marks the date of the largest environmental crime in Brazilian history, killing 19 people and convicting the Rio Doce as mud from source to mouth. Five years of impunity for the crime of Vale (Samarco and BHP) will be concluded for violating the Fundão Dam in Mariana.

The crime exposed weaknesses in the mining model in the state of Minas Gerais, which continued to lead to serious problems such as the Brumadinho dam breach in January 2019, which killed 272 workers.

Since then, permanent mourning in memory of the dead, social struggles for rights, compensation for those affected and the construction of popular alternatives for the restoration of the basin by the Landless Agricultural Workers (MST) have been some of the measures to return life to Rio Doce.

The current mining model

Soon after the dam burst, around 400 abandoned or deactivated mines were discovered in the state, companies that left an immediate ecological and social risk.

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), Minas Gerais has three Level 3 dams with the highest risk of rupture. These are the BR / B4 of the Mar Azul mine in Macacos, the Forquilha III in Ouro Preto and the upper south of the Gongo Soco mine in Barão de Cocais. They all belong to Vale. At the beginning of this year 37 dams were closed because they did not submit a declaration of stability.

The current mining model creates ecological and social problems, generates low income for the communities, creates dependencies and jobs that pose risks

This mining model not only leaves ecological and social problems behind. Economically, there is little left for the communities in which the pits and tailings dams are located. A circle of dependency emerges in which the community provides the services that support mining. The jobs created pose an immediate risk to workers’ lives and tax exemptions. “Agreements” with mayors, surveillance and harassment of people and organizations critical to the model are widespread.

When the ore runs out, there is no economic alternative for the residents of these cities. However, maintaining land concentration and speculation, especially in areas where the subsoil may be exploited, prevents a land distribution program from being a development option for the land.

The dirty production chain focuses on exporting iron ore as a commodity. The raw material goes abroad with minimal processing and has favored the continuous profits of large companies since the Kandir Act of 1996. Only the burden remains for the exploited areas.

The federal government remains silent about the deaths in the mining industry, but celebrates the transfer of Brazilian sovereignty. With the support of Bolsonaro, the mining companies continued to operate during the period of greatest heightened social isolation. Vale risked the lives of its 55,000 workers again and made R $ 15 billion by the third quarter of 2020, more than double what it was in the same period in 2019.

Popular agrarian reform

In this context, the farmers organized in the MST have waged struggles denouncing the unsustainable Brazilian mining model and demanding the compensation and reparation necessary for the ecological, economic and social recovery of these areas devastated by the mud from the mining companies.

There have been many marches, political acts, railroad occupations, and the establishment of camps in mining areas that showed a way to change this reality.

The proposals put forward by the MST for repairs and restoration in the Rio Doce Basin and the Middle Paraopeba Basin aim to bring about a people’s land reform. The movement’s agricultural program aims to broaden the sense of the country’s social function by democratizing unproductive land by using land reform areas as custodians of natural resources and granaries for the production of healthy, high quality and quantitative food.

For the movement, agrarian reform areas are custodians of natural resources and granaries for the production of healthy food

In this way, rural areas become extremely important for workers who live in cities, as, in addition to increasing the food supply, they ensure the protection of biomass and water sources and thus lower the price of the basic basket.

In the countryside, the aim of our program is to transform settlements for agricultural reforms into the best place to live, to structure all public services that apply under labor law such as schools at all levels, SUS devices, and art and cultural spaces. Settlements should be residential areas, decent work, and income for all families. Hence, we affirm that mining is the project of death and land reform is the project of life.

Restoration of the Doce and Middle Paraopeba river basins

Given the slowness of the repair and restoration proposals being made by corporations and, in the case of the Rio Doce Basin, by the Renova Foundation, the landless affected by Vale’s crimes decided to take the lead.

Since 2018, the following guidelines have been adopted for measures in the affected catchment areas: The right of the affected families to get access to compensation and to take part in recovery processes is legitimate. All measures taken in the land reform areas must strengthen agroecology, which contradicts the current mining model. It is necessary to involve workers in the processes of preparation and implementation of projects.

In the Rio Doce Basin, for example, the population restoration program has already started. These are reforestation projects in the areas of water replenishment and permanent protection, focusing on the implementation of agroforestry systems that reconcile the planting of trees and the production of food. Technical assistance to families to ensure the economic and environmental recovery of the affected areas. And a training program in agroecology with training in which the families concerned are directly involved.

The MST wants to make land reform settlements the best place to live, with all public services according to labor law

The challenge now is to start the population restoration program in the central Paraopeba Basin, which also proposes reforestation, the construction of a regional nursery for seedlings, technical assistance and a training project for affected families. The greatest anticipation is the construction of the Ana Primavesi Popular School of Agroecology. This training center is intended to be a laboratory for the production and socialization of agroecological knowledge and technologies.

The future school honors the 100th anniversary of the farmer, teacher and researcher Ana Primavesi for her commitment to the ecological foundations of food production. The school will serve landless families and farmers in the Paraopeba area. Investing in education in all of its areas will support the necessary changes to the mining model.

Having successfully implemented these plans, the MST believes that the active resistance that is necessary in this very adverse situation will enable the struggle to continue and expand the national agricultural reform in Minas Gerais.

Bruno Silva Diogo is a member of the Landless Agricultural Workers Movement (MST) and part of the movement’s manufacturing sector.

This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida