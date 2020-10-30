Article | Perspectives for the labor market:

In the past few months the news that a well-known restaurant has closed or a bar that we used to frequent frequently went bankrupt, or that the pharmacy is not open on the way to work has become everyday news.

In addition to affecting our daily lives, the closure of businesses, businesses and services is having a more significant impact on the lives of the population as job opportunities deteriorate.

With that in mind, the latest data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) illustrates this scenario well. We hit the record for the streak of the percentage of unemployed, 14.4% or 13.8 million people looking for a job opportunity.

In addition, the number of people we refer to as potential workers, ie unemployed people who have the potential to become economically active, is the largest to date, totaling 13.6 million people.

One important indicator that reveals other more alarming elements is what is known as discouragement. Discouragement is nothing more than people who are unemployed, ready to take a job, but have given up looking for a job because they have no prospect of finding an opportunity. That population reached nearly 6 million people of working age.

If these 6 million people or part of them were to look for a job again, it would be part of the unemployment percentage. In this case, we actually have a potential unemployment rate of around 19%, a significantly higher number.

We remind you that many people who employ potential workers are not discouraged because during the week of the survey they will not be available to fill a job, either for health reasons or for reasons of the current impossibility, but may be available again at any time more effective.

In addition, the share of wages in the economy has decreased significantly due to the express percentage of people who are inactive.

This points to the importance of emergency aid, which both supports the survival conditions of a large contingent of people, approximately 66 million beneficiaries, as well as minimizing the impact on the economy and maintaining a certain demand that has declined and sustaining even greater corporate cash flow of jobs.

This week, the business team celebrated that the formal employment record produced a positive record of 313,000 open positions. If we look at the sectors, they focus on the agribusiness and civil construction sectors, sectors known to offer precarious opportunities, low pay and high instability.

In addition, due to the decline in these sectors, which concentrate much of the demand for jobs, we are seeing a significant decline in job opportunities in the services, trade and industry sectors.

This indicates a situation of extreme insecurity in the next period, which has undermined the concrete conditions for the return of the unemployed to the productive sphere.

In this sense, the end of emergency aid indicates a complete deterioration in the economic and social situation in 2021. According to some predictions, the cut in aid will mean a “bad hangover” with a noticeable drop in overall income in the Brazilian economy – what has kept the economy and labor market going.

This has put the current economic team at a time when it has been decided whether to introduce a permanent basic income that will meet the challenges for the next period. In this case, however, it inevitably has to face the constitutional amendment of the expenditure ceiling (EG 95).

Or it keeps the cap but materializes a scenario of utter social devastation. With growing insecurity, business collapse, unemployment, discouragement and hunger, the path we are on seems obvious.

* Iriana Cadó is an economist specializing in social and labor economics. Popular consultation activist. Brazilian business commentator247

* This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato.

Edition: Leandro Melito