Article | Progress: Six women are in the running for

by * Karina Launchoni Bernardi

In Curitiba, six women will run for mayors in the 2020 local elections. In the last local elections (2016) there were three times as many as the mayors of the capital Paraná: Maria Victoria (PP) and Xênia Mello (PSOL). . The names were published by the parties after the community conventions and registered with the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE). The subtitles that made women the majority are: Pode (Caroline Arns), PSOL (Letícia Lanz), PL (Christiane Yared), Avante (Marisa Lobo), PCdoB (Camila Lanes) and PSTU (Samara Garratini).

In 2016, the TSE registered nine applications to the Curitiba City Hall that showed a predominantly male scenario, with only two slates cited by women. In 2020, the local conventions submitted 16 candidacies for local government, six of which were women for mayoral candidates and two were all women (PSOL and PL).

The increase in the number of female candidates, mainly for leadership positions, can be seen as an advance within the party system, as the gender quotas imposed on the parties by Law 12.0341 / 2009 only apply to candidacies for the legislature. However, there is a need to broaden the debate about the presence of women in public, and although they constitute the majority of the population and the electorate, they are still a minority in party politics.

With this in mind, it is necessary to understand the dynamics of the Brazilian political system and how the social construction that separated the public and private spheres took place in order to determine the social roles that each gender would have in this split . This distinction between the two spheres goes back to ancient Greece, where the private was limited to family life, in which the man (despot) ruled over his wife, children and slaves.

In this context, each family dealt with their own private life, without interaction with other private areas (families). On the other hand, the public was the one who referred to the polis, to the common interest in which only men who had overcome the problems of private life could participate. According to Aristotle, the public was the domain of political life, where everyone was equal and could express their opinion in an egalitarian manner through the use of the word using conviction and rhetoric (ANTUNES, 2004).

The philosopher Hannah Arendt devoted part of her studies to the attempt to explain this relationship between the public and the private in today’s society. For the author there is a confusion between the social and the political, since the political is seen as a space for regulating privacy: “All human activities depend on the fact that men live together; But the plot is the only one that cannot even be imagined outside of human society. “

According to the author, this confusion between the social and the political has its origin in the creation of the modern state, in which freedom materializes in the social, while power and violence become the monopoly of the state, creating a model in which there is no plus that Border between the private and the public in a society in which the search for equality of behavior within a normalization is a standardization promoted by the state.

According to John Thompson, in the media and in modern times the public was generally understood as an area of ​​reason and universality reserved for men only to participate, while women “beings (supposedly) prone to particularities and particularities, frivolous and concerned conversations” should be more frequent be indicated for domestic life.

This is also the view of Flavia Biroli, according to which the underrepresentation of women in decision-making areas is the result of the hierarchies of private life in which women are classified as responsible for domestic affairs: “For the participation of women in the public they become filters associated with the responsibilities assigned to them in the private sphere. “

According to Pierre Bourdieu, the social order ratifies male rule through the social division of labor, determines the activities assigned to each gender, and reserves the meeting place or market for men and the home for women.

This social construction, which determines the role that each gender must play in democratic societies, explains the low female representation in party politics, according to Luiz Felipe Miguel. For him, “women’s political participation is limited by material and symbolic factors that affect their ability to apply for candidates, reduce applicants’ competitiveness and hinder the advancement of the elected”.

The restrictions placed on women’s entry into public life, and especially party politics, are also highlighted by Luciana Panke when she explains that the formatting of political institutions primarily takes into account the dynamics of the male universe with schedules, negotiations and procedures Make it difficult for women to participate. According to Nancy Fraser, this would explain the sexism that is characteristic of deliberative spaces, as the current model of the public sphere is the result of a civic project that insists on the separation between the public and private spheres.

The gradual increase of women in party politics with more candidates in electoral disputes can lead to greater visibility of gender issues and acceptance of women in the public eye. According to SeylaBenhabib, this makes it possible to combat male dominance, which she believes continues to aim to remove gender-specific issues from the public agenda.

* Karina Launchoni Bernardi is a journalist, master’s student for communication in the field of communication and politics of the Postgraduate Program in Communication (PPGCOM) at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) and a member of the Research Group Electoral Communication (CEL / UFPR). .

This is an opinion piece.

