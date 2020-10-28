Article | Shall we talk about black writers?

Originally posted on Facebook by Renata Martins

The story of the mass layoff of black screenwriters in the series development room (from the fiction for Globoplay) about Marielle Franco (1979-2018) moved me a lot, especially knowing that a lot of scripts are harmful and many black screenwriters have been sick. . The episode was reported on Saturday (24).

There are many stories about the void and they are all very similar:

First, praise and the importance of black voices.

Then exhaustion and indifference when we fail to validate the act they want.

Disposal is the next step. It comes with an apology for bad text; lack of preparation, profile change, or even knowledge of writing scripts.

And finally: replacement. Usually by someone who is just starting out and doesn’t mind doing less and may not realize that it’s their job to validate decisions, not create them. In addition, it serves as a protective shield for the team in order to win the anti-racist seal.

Also read: Maintaining Black References and Anti-Racist Education

This structure of terror is repeated just like the acts of the classical narrative because:

I know black screenwriters who have completed large and important projects. I know a black screenwriter who got sick and barely returned to the job market. I know a black screenwriter who received less than the rest of the white team, even though he did the same job. I know a black screenwriter who knew through the mouths of others that she wouldn’t be in the second season room of the project she was involved in.

I know black screenwriters who, like the pictures of North American schools, stayed in the corner while the rest of the team set the direction of the narrative. She was only consulted when they had doubts as to whether the conspiracy was racist or not.

I know black screenwriters who signed a letter of intent for announcements, but when the money came out they weren’t invited to put the project team together, even if they did it in a different way. I know one black screenwriter whose script was revealed due to a mismatch as almost all white screenwriters have poor grammar and almost all projects have a final essay.

I know a black screenwriter who was exposed in front of friends for missing a scene header. I know a black screenwriter who was joking because he didn’t know how to handle the final draft – and I know white screenwriters who still use words to format their scripts to this day.

I know many cases, and because of this, this attitude of the black screenwriters on this project takes on another dimension and generalizes, while at the same time exposing harmful behind-the-scenes mute practices.

Resigning is not just about who can or cannot tell black stories, but also who can tell them, since the world is the world.

Of all of them, the number of black scriptwriters in the rooms doesn’t seem to matter to me, as they are seen only as black work and without subjectivities.

All of us, producers, players, broadcasters, black writers or not, can learn a lot from the process of developing this series. However, one thing is certain: 2020 will leave a lot of traces throughout society for the reasons we are experiencing for the losses that we will be building a new and urgent national audiovisual space due to unemployment, political neglect and also the tension of black and insurgent voices To suffer.

* Renata Martins is a screenwriter at Rede Globo, worked as an educator at the Instituto Asas and as a screenwriter at TV Cultura. She is the director and scriptwriter of the short films “Aquém da Nuvens” and “Sem Asas” – winner of the Best Fiction Short at the 19th edition of the Grand Prix of Brazilian Cinema and winner of the Best Screenplay at FRAPA 2020.

Edition: Rogério Jordão