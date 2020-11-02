Article | Street boys and girls left the agenda

Reflecting on Brazilian childhood means pointing out the history of Brazil and conflicts of interest between social classes. It is worth remembering that we have more than one childhood. On the one hand, children and young people from Europe, children of the nobility and their subjects, wealthy families, merchants, military leaders and bureaucrats who saw uncharted territory and human trafficking as an opportunity to accumulate wealth. On the other hand, we have the native children of the country, workers from Europe, and enslaved Africans.

Children and adolescents of this latter social class were left to their own devices in the 19th century and experienced the streets in search of resources and advantages for their “master” in order to support the family or to guarantee their own survival. This model, with its economic provisions linked to slavery, developed and naturalized prejudice, poverty and violence for these children, adolescents and their families. This sad phenomenon dates back to colonial times and continues to this day.

The homeless population is intergenerational. On the streets are pregnant women, newborns, children, teenagers, teenagers, adults and the elderly. This situation worsened from February 2020 with the arrival of the coronavirus (covid-19) and the worsening of the political, economic and social crisis. In some cases, poverty takes the whole family onto the streets – many with women as the main reference in solving community situations, facing “the authorities” and visiting inpatient units (Sinase). Poverty that shapes the face of black, native and brown skin.

For family and economic reasons, children and young people spend the night alone on the street, alongside family conflicts and violence. Escape from home is a way against beatings, aggression and imprisonment. Recent research has shown that in state institutions the main authority lies within the family. For social organizations / movements and boys and girls themselves, public security agents are identified as the main violators.

Read more: Racism: The murder rate is increasing for blacks and decreasing for the rest of the population

The inequality and invisibility of this population is evident. To make matters worse, the current federal government has dismantled important legal areas such as the National Council for the Rights of Children and Young People (Conanda) and the cross-sectoral committee for the surveillance and monitoring of street-dwelling policies (CIAMP-Rua). The council set up a working group (WG) with the aim of formulating strategies with regard to public policy. In this working group we highlight the role of civil society emerging from the National Street Boys and Girls Movement, the National Child is Not a Street Campaign, the Rio Criança Network (RJ), the Child Friendly Network (MA), the Inter-Rua Network (RS) and the team network composed of Interinstitutional Street Approach (CE), ABC Street Boys and Girls Project (SP) and direct participation of young people with a tram.

Conanda only resumed its meeting agenda in February 2020 through a lawsuit, and CIAMP-Rua has remained closed since October 2020. However, this disregard does not come from today.

Military coup, 1970s and 1980s

After the 1964 civil-military coup, poor childhood is seen as a national security issue and the Foundation for the Welfare of Minors (Febem) is implemented. The violence perpetrated in the streets and in prisons by institutional and public security staff mobilized society, the state and international institutions, which called into question the effectiveness of these policies.

In 1975 the Chamber of Deputies created the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry into Minors (CPI do Menor) to assess the situation of the unsupported child. The United Nations (UN) selected 1979 as the International Year of the Child with the aim of making the world aware of the problems that affected childhood in the world.

In this context, the childhood movements have strongly criticized the government and its policies. Social education on the street has been developed by social movements and organizations since the 1970s. It happens where children and young people are in the squares, streets and underpasses. They had regained strength in the 1980s, including in relation to popular education, liberation theology and pedagogue Paulo Freire. The effervescence that led to the establishment of the National Movement of Street Boys and Girls (MNMMR) in 1985, which held six national meetings of street boys and girls from 1986 to 2002, mobilized articles of the Federal Constitution and approval of the Child and Youth Statute (ECA ).

Children and young people are perceived as subjects in their own story. In 1990, with the ECA, their rights were on the public agenda. In the ten year human rights of children and young people (2011-2020) and the national plans for the promotion, protection and defense of the right of children and young people to family and community life, children and street youth are mentioned.

Public order dismantling

Right now, however, we are seeing a real dismantling of the few public policies that exist. The progress of violence against this population continues. They are seen as “underage”, child bandits with no future, pickpockets, prostitutes, violent. For certain areas of society they must be collected, medicated, imprisoned, racialized, undesirable and eradicated.

In the face of the harsh reality of the arrests, torture and deaths of poor and black youth and young people, there is still silence and paralysis of progressive and leftist forces. With no strategies, just shy coping, it has left the entire narrative of violence in the “mouth” of the most conservative and reactionary sectors of society, defenders of the “good criminal is dead criminal” agenda.

Services have to face universalization

But not only that. Some homeless care equipment and services have challenges and limitations in universalizing and qualifying care. For example, the Consultório na Rua health services develop activities in the areas even though they do not have national coverage. Being on the streets, supporting and supporting is essential to bring children and young people closer to the services of the Unified Health System. SUS also relies on psychosocial care centers (CAPS) and the hospital network, albeit with the challenge of structure throughout the country.

Also read: Thirty Years: SUS withstands structural challenges, dismantles the government and is pandemic

The specialized reference centers for social assistance (Creas), the specialized reference centers for the homeless (Pop Center), the specialized social approach service, the institutional reception service and the coexistence centers for children and adolescents in The street situation is of the utmost importance for ensuring rights, but needs to be strengthened and implemented.

Formulating public policy for this population requires an understanding of the dimensions of Brazilian poverty and racism, as their lives are shaped by survival and intergenerational cycles of poverty and prejudice. But the question will always remain: does the state, which marginalizes, makes vulnerable, excludes and kills manage to guarantee rights and prioritize the lives of all social classes and ethnic groups that make up the Brazilian people?

* Marco Antônio da Silva Souza, former street boy, general coordinator of the Meninos Meninas de Rua / SP project, militant of MNMMR and MNDH, state advisor to SP and national of human rights (2019-2020), social educator and social scientist

** This is an opinion piece. The author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of the newspaper Brasil de Fato.

Edition: Rogério Jordão