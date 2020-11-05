Article | The fires came in caravels

Did the Covid come to wake us up? Let out your last breath, sneezing from accumulated anger that explodes like fire from a volcano or like the force of fire exhaled by a dragon. Just that to save us.

(Mariam Pessah, 2020)

When they arrived at Abya Yala in 1492, the men of the caravels from the west baptized them (as is Christian taste) the New World. They spread the false news that they had discovered new land. But there were people here already. Many people, many races, organized and integrated into nature, something that they, those who came from other oceans, had not yet achieved.

New world and old world, a question of perspective. But those who invaded the rooms of those who lived here considered themselves advanced and were certainly right. They knew much more about the “new” continent than their own people. Hence, the bearded patriarchs of the Old World felt that there was still everything to be done … Then it all began. It started again.

Pindorama was attacked a little later, in 1500. Pindorama had no shape, no limit, look how wild it was and it was called Brazil after all. Brazil from Brazilian wood, a tree whose bark was used for dyeing that was quickly erased due to its extensive exploitation.

Pero Vaz de Caminha, referring to Pindorama in a letter to the King of Portugal, explains:

“(…) There are many water; endless. And so it is graceful that if you want to take advantage of it, everything will happen in it for the sake of the water that it has. But the best fruit that can be made in it seems to me that it will be to save these people. And this must be the main seed that Your Highness must sow in it. And that this inn would no longer exist for this navigation from Calicut would be enough. When you are more ready to do and do what Your Highness wants, which is the addition of our sacred faith. And in this way, Lord, I give to Your Highness what I have seen in your land. (…) “

It appears that His Highness followed the advice of clerk Pero and tried to save these people. A strange people who walked around naked and treated strangers well, who came here full of clothes and cloaks and boots and shotguns …

From there until now the forests have decreased and viruses have become fat. Not only here, but also in the Old World.

The fires came in the caravels

From 1492 the emerging capitalism entered the ships of the “explorers” and was supported here. And from here he sucked the milk from the new land. Everything sucked like a vampire. Like Vlad the Impaler, the ruler of Romania who is famous for his cruelty in the fight against the Ottoman Empire.

No, the intruder did not get into the holds of the slave ships. He came to the bow, drank Portuguese or Spanish wine, and thought he was going to arrive in India. That is why the diverse peoples who lived here were called “Indians”. A small mistake for those who have such important and lofty goals.

In Brazil, the aborigines were linked to kidnapped and enslaved blacks through history and pain. Contaminated by the blood of invader-rapists from Portugal creating what we now call Brazilians!

But as black women say: “We are still living in apartheid”.

Capital accumulated on the bodies of black and indigenous women through the labor of black and indigenous peoples. And also by European women, healers, connoisseurs of plants and potions that were burned alive by the Inquisition so that medicine was a male monopoly and women could lose their power. Demon-loving witches. Coincidentally, during the same period, the community fields were closed to enable extensive sheep farming, which benefited only a few masters and caused hunger, unemployment and the destruction of countless communities on the so-called old continent.

The fires came in the caravels

In the colony of Brazil, fires were sponsored by scholarship holders, the owners of sesmarias, with the simple purpose of “cleaning up” the fields for the expansion of the monoculture. The trees were also felled for mine excavations.

Those strong men who ruled over immeasurable lands were so beautiful and brave. And the pioneering heroes? The ones who collected native ears? And the black slaves who piggybacked white children?

None of this shows up in school. Yes, the black mother appears. This kind woman who got pregnant just to breastfeed the sons and daughters of the white men. The children themselves were sold in the market. Like cattle that the masters of the south raised and jerked beef. And they mistreated. Black and native animals and people.

Fires are no longer just a result of burns. They are regularly and methodically promoted by the agribusiness (the name of which appears modern in English but, according to Christiane Campos, is nothing more than the marriage of the old latifundium with international capital). An incestuous couple formed by rural producers of European descent who defend firefighters, with large international capital that even claims to be an environmentalist … The same capital that invaded the wilderness and its witches there has burned. Who took our gold? And silver. Brazilwood. Sugar. Coffee. And the life. And blood.

The fires came in the caravels

The so-called New World has an ancestral world that flows through its veins. The new version brought in from outside led to segregation, prejudice and capitalism. The value of production for accumulation, not for the reproduction of life. The value of human labor in terms of productivity, not the pleasure of creation.

In Pindorama, the destruction of the environment and the genocide of the original peoples began in 1500, and in 1550 the kidnapping and enslavement of black people in distant Africa. From then on, nothing stopped.

The northeast coast was turned into a desert. The Atlantic forest was almost wiped out. Now the Amazon and Pantanal are almost at the point of non-return. This means the destruction of all indigenous people as well as all animals and plants and the deepening of the abyss between races, classes, genders and sexualities.

This tragedy is happening to varying degrees around the world, but one of its central components is the destruction of the Amazon. As Eliane Brum repeatedly speaks and writes: The Amazon is central, not Europe and the USA.

François Chesnais (2020), compared to the 1929 crisis, believes that “(…) the Covid-19 crisis is a consequence of capitalism’s relationship with nature. It’s an Anthropocene health crisis. It represents an exogenous shock, while the 1929 crisis was the result of internal contradictions in the movement of capital accumulation. (…) In 1929 the world economy was internationalized, but not globalized. It took more than a year for the crisis to reach Europe. In 2020, it took only a few weeks for the production standstill in China to turn into a global crisis. “

Now the jaguar is dead on the street. The peoples of the forests are being exterminated and driven from their lands. It’s the blacks who were murdered by the militias. And it’s the most sophisticated virus of all, the second generation Covid-19.

Preventing ultimate destruction is a task for yesterday. Only the wisdom and anger that have accumulated in Pindorama, known for its executioners like Brazil and for all of the Abya Yala, baptized as the New World by the invaders, can save us.

* Clarisse Chiappini Castilhos is an economist

