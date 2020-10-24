Article | With the end of the emergency aid, Bolsonaro consolidated

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic promise to manifest in the lives of people, especially Brazilians, for a long time to come.

The economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic has led the country to record levels of unemployment and company closures, as well as a situation that we have not heard so often in years: hunger has plagued people again.

Bolsonaro is preparing a national tragedy and consolidating hunger and misery as a government project.

Even in the chaotic context of thousands of people starving in the country, the federal government and President Jair Bolsonaro cut emergency aid in half, insisting on trying to erase the benefits of increasing hunger and the number of people without access to regular to staple foods.

Rising food prices

Workers going to supermarkets have already noticed that food prices are rising, the farmer is left without public policies, and the country has no job and income creation projects now or in the post-pandemic period. If there is a post-pandemic we don’t know how long we will face this disease.

The emergency aid was a project presented by the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies and, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, has already benefited more than 65 million Brazilians.

Another highlight, according to Serasa Experian, a company that monitors default rates in Brazil, is that aid was responsible for keeping Brazilians’ accounts updated: around 2.5 million people were able to renegotiate their debts.

More evidence that money is not in the popular classes and that it pays dividends like the money of Brazilian billionaires.

Another 15 million Brazilians (about 23.7% of those who received emergency aid) came out of extreme poverty, according to the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

Emergency aid boosts the economy

It is not just the people who are already recognizing the consequences of cutting emergency aid.

The trade is already feeling the effects of the loss in value. The trend is that the sales volume will drop significantly in recent months, as the population will have to make cuts in significant areas as the utility decreases.

In addition, industry and agriculture are far from returning to pre-pandemic levels.

We know that emergency aid can be paid for by other means, such as taxes on large assets, inheritances, profits and dividends from Brazilian billionaires.

The Labor Party has for years defended this type of taxation of large fortunes, which would help balance the accounts and provide better living conditions for the majority of the population.

Taxation of big business

In addition to taxation, another quick way to keep emergency aid active would be to use some of the money from Brazil’s international reserves.

There is currently around $ 350 billion, which equates to R $ 1.9 trillion. These reserves are additives that are made available and controlled by the central bank to meet foreign exchange needs and sustain the Brazilian economy. The profits made by the BC could be used in part to fund the emergency aid.

It is a shame that Bolsonaro and his force are reducing these payments.

It is shameful that a rich country like Brazil has to do with a president who has no interest in helping the poorest and a minister of the ultra-liberal economy who plays with the lives of the weakest.

For this reason, the entire opposition is united and prevents votes in parliament until the presidency of the National Congress votes on the interim measure 1000/2020.

The MP extends the aid and we defend that it will be maintained with the same initial values: R $ 600.00 and not half what the government sent the MPs.

My mandate and I are firmly committed to maintaining the emergency aid amounting to R $ 600.00 and we demand the immediate vote by MP 1000/20.

