Article | “Yes” victory! The Chilean people choose to write

After Latin America was marked with several road mobilizations in several countries in the region in October 2019, October 2020 will bring results that show that only the permanent mobilization of the population is converted into conquests for the peoples.

While the Bolivian people defeated the coup on the last 18th with the victory of the MAS in the presidential election; On Sunday October 25th, 78.27% of the Chileans who took part in the elections voted for “Apruebo” for a new constitution for Chile. This result marks the beginning of the Pinochet Constitution’s funeral. In addition, 79% voted in favor of the constitutional convention election.

The referendum was carried out thanks to the historic wave of protests that began last October and took place under violent repression by police and military against the more than 6 million Chileans and Chileans who took to the streets.

During one of the demonstrations, 15% of the population of Santiago occupied the streets of the capital and called for structural changes in the country. Cornered by popular pressure, the Piñera government was forced to give in and initiate the process of calling a referendum.

With the shadows of Pinochet left in the current Chilean constitution from dictatorship, more than 7 million Chileans and Chileans went to vote, even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The people came into force to vote for the creation of the Constitutional Convention in one of the largest elections in the country’s history. Among the structural reforms demanded by the population, free public health and education, a new system of social security, access to housing policy and the demilitarization of the police are at the center of the demands of the popular and progressive sector.

The Chilean state is known as the laboratory of neoliberalism and has a deeply authoritarian structure. The current constitution of the country dates back to 1980 and was drafted by General Augusto Pinochet during the dictatorship.

According to the National Commission on Political Prison and Torture in Chile, the tragedy of the Chilean dictatorship has killed more than 40,000 people, of whom more than 3,000 have died or disappeared.

It is always important to remember that after a bloody coup d’état on September 11, 1973, Pinochet was not only venerated by Bolsonaro, but also became President of Chile by bombing the government headquarters (La Moneda Palace) and assassinating the democratic socialist president Elected in 1970, Salvador Allende.

Thanks to the support of the United States and Israel for Pinochet, which received funding, weapons, soldiers, and agents from the CIA and the Mossad (U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies), the structure of the Chilean state has been radically changed to implement the law to ensure neoliberalism at the same time as it persecuted, tortured and murdered its opponents.

The 1980 constitution not only guarantees the social rights of the Chilean people, but is also the result of this authoritarian process of human rights violation.

To put an end to these structures, the Chilean people fought and put pressure on the structures of the state to hold the referendum. The result showed the victory of popular sovereignty. However, this is only the beginning of a long process. Of the two questions Chileans answered in the elections that Sunday, the second was that more disputes were expected.

While the first dealt with the question of whether or not they wanted a new constitution, the second dealt with the mechanism for building that new constitution. There were two options for a better understanding: i) an all-constitutional convention formed by members elected to draft the new constitution, or ii) a mixed convention, 50% elected for that purpose only, and to 50% of parliamentarians who already hold mandates.

How are social forces organized in Chile in this controversial context? The challenge for the people’s forces was not only to guarantee the victory of the “yes” to a new constitution, but also to approve the option that defined the system of the Constitutional Convention so that 100% of the MPs / voters were solely for it Task will be chosen to write the new Magna Carta.

Meanwhile, the mixed convention was supported by conservative forces, as half of the MPs would be MPs in the current legislature.

This struggle refers to the memory of the referendum for the exclusive and sovereign part of the political system, organized by various popular movements and organizations in Brazil in 2014. In this context, the People’s Forces chaired a constituent assembly in which the deputies were elected exclusively for this task.

On that occasion, the referendum received 7,754,436 votes and 97% of the participants answered “yes”. We remember this opportunity because it relates to the centrality of the dispute over the format of the body that will draft the new constitution.

The ability to elect members solely for this purpose helps to put the debate into society and politicizes the structure of the dispute process as the new constitution progresses. In this sense, the victory of the Constitutional Convention was a key achievement for the people’s forces.

Since the protests began in Chile in October last year, the popular sectors have known that only with a new constitution drawn up by a joint convention and elected for that purpose alone will there be minimal conditions for social development with justice. Dignity and work for the Chilean people.

In an interview, Claudia Mix, member of the Frente Ampla, points out that the struggle is of central importance for this new constitution, “to have the expression of a generation of 20 years and to guarantee the rights for which the Chilean people have been took to the streets last year “. .

Based on the result of the referendum, a new phase will be opened for the Chilean people in the struggle to build a new constitution that guarantees the Chilean people social rights and mechanisms for greater participation of the population. The dispute over the course of the constitution is open.

On April 11, 2011, the Chileans will return to the elections to elect the MPs who have one year to draft the new constitutional text. After its completion, the text of the new constitution will be “approved” or “not approved” in a new referendum, in which the Chilean people would have to vote.

This process of drawing up the new constitutional text must be discussed in detail by the Chilean people. It is a great opportunity for the people’s forces to contest the direction of the country. For this reason, sustained mobilization is needed more than ever. The task is not easy as the Chilean bourgeoisie has never been ready to negotiate their privileges.

We must not forget that the Chilean ruling class has powerful structures of domination and oppression. It has the political and economic support of imperialism in the United States and Israel, combined with the cooperation of right and far right governments in the region (Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia).

Police violence and arbitrary repression during popular and legitimate demonstrations by the Chilean people resulted in more than 2,000 arbitrary arrests, dozens of deaths and more than 450 people blinded by at least one eye.

It is also worth noting that despite these grave human rights violations, the same OAS that contributed significantly to the 2019 coup in Bolivia is the same OAS that is silent in the face of this arbitrariness in Chile.

Together, all of these actors form and support the bloc of the opposition to popular demonstrations that require a profound change in the structures of the Chilean state. For this reason, the permanent mobilization of the population on the streets is the central weapon in this process.

This Sunday, October 25, 2020, will be marked in the history of the struggle of the Latin American people as the date when our Chilean brothers and sisters took another step towards the funeral of the Constitution of the Pinochet dictatorship and on the path of Construction progress was made by democratic power structures and citizen participation.

In addition, the result of the referendum is evidence that the achievements of the people are based on the intense, uninterrupted and rigid mobilization of the population. May the winds and legacy of ethnic unity of 1970 among Chileans continue in the next steps in building the new constitution!

* Giovani Del Prete has a BA in International Relations from UFABC and an internationalist activist. Mariana Davi Ferreira is a social scientist, internationalist and activist for the Popular Youth Levant.

