Artificial Disc Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

According to Global Spine Journal, about 265 million individuals worldwide suffer from lower back pain and degenerative spine diseases annually. Cervical disc replacement procedure with symptomatic myelopathy or radiculopathy is a medically proven treatment for one-level or two-continuous levels of cervical degenerative disc disease. Growing accessibility of two-level artificial disc, better functionality & efficacy of these discs as compared to two-level fusion procedures, and huge investments in R&D of new products are among the other factors augmenting the market outlook.

Based on the type terrain, cervical artificial disc segment accrued a revenue share of 65% in 2019 and is expected to witness modest gains over the projected timeline. Rising instances of cervical degenerative disc disease, coupled with several benefits of these discs over fusion procedures like lower re-operation rates and significantly reduced neck pain are fueling the demand for cervical artificial discs.

Elaborating on the material type, metal-on-biopolymer segment is projected to register a CAGR of 18.5% through 2026. Easy insertion procedure, flexible spine movement, and high degree of rotation are the key benefits favoring the use of metal-on-biopolymer discs. Furthermore, these discs allow natural cervical spine motion including coupled and independent motions which results in increased biocompatibility.

Rising cases of degenerative disc disease across the globe, increasing geriatric population who are more prone to musculoskeletal ailments like osteoarthritis, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are the major growth drivers of global artificial disc market.

Considering the geographical landscape, Asia Pacific artificial disc market is anticipated to grow tremendously, expanding with a CAGR of 20% through 2026. The regional growth can be attributed to existing pool of patients suffering from musculoskeletal diseases and increasing elderly populace. Additionally, ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure and rising medical expenses are complementing the business outlook in APAC.

Major players operating in global artificial disc market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, AxioMed LLC, DePuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), K2M Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Orthofix International NV, NuVasive Inc., Paradigm Spine LLC, Spineart SA, Simplify Medical Inc., Synergy Disc Replacement Inc., Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet. These companies are sharply focused towards collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product offerings to improve their market stance. For instance, K2M launched an advanced YUKON OCT Spinal system in September 2017. The system can be integrated with posterior fixation to achieve spinal balance.

