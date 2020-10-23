Artificial Disc Market: Growth Factors, Analytical Overview And Forecast To 2026

Asia Pacific artificial disc market is more likely to experience a considerably high CAGR of 20% in the coming years, owing to a large number of elderly population who are more vulnerable to chronic diseases that are majorly caused by various functional and anatomical changes. Increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with advancement in healthcare infrastructure will assure exponential improvement of the healthcare system in the APAC region.

Rising preferences for two-level artificial disc procedure, which renders better efficiency as compared to two-level fusion procedure will positively influence high adoption of the product. Extensive investment in new product development to facilitate medical procedures is all set to drive artificial disc market outlook.

In terms of material, in 2019 the metal-on-biopolymer sector accounted for a prominent revenue share owing to its higher physiological benefits. The segment is further slated to foresee highly remunerative business growth through the threshold timespan owing to benefits such as easy insertion procedure, flexible spine movement, and a higher degree of rotation. In fact, these discs also allow both independent as well as coupled motions that are similar to that of natural motion of the cervical spine. Leading to higher biocompatibility and augment industry outlook. Based on these aforementioned factors, the segment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast timeframe.

With respect to type, the cervical artificial disc market held a majority revenue share of 65% in 2019. The rising occurrence of cervical degenerative disc disease throughout the world is likely to be a key factor fueling the segment size. Along with this, many advantages of cervical artificial discs when compared to fusion procedures, including significant reduction of neck pain and low re-operation rates, would positively impel the adoption of cervical artificial discs over the forthcoming timeframe.

Prominent companies in the global artificial disc market include Orthofix International, Stryker, Globus Medical, NuVasive, Synergy Disc Replacement, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, AxioMed, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, and Simplify Medical. These firms are eyeing business expansion opportunities in terms of strategic acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the global market and advance their range of products.

