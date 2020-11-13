Artificial Disc Market to accrue appreciable gains by 2026

Artificial Disc Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

The global artificial disc market is slated to observe significant business expansion over the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of degenerative disc diseases across both developing and developed economies. Other factors like growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and several technological advancements in the field should also augment the artificial disc market size over the coming years.

Artificial disc replacement offer a plethora of benefits over conventional fusion surgery, including complete neck motion, reduced chances of disc degeneration in the adjacent cervical spine segments, shorter recovery time, eliminating potential complications that are associated with the bone graft that are used in ACDF surgeries, and higher flexibility.

Considering its superiority over conventional procedures and the benefits it provides, GMI Inc., projects that the artificial disc market would record growth with a momentous CAGR over the coming years.

In terms of material, in 2019 the metal-on-biopolymer sector accounted for a prominent revenue share owing to its higher physiological benefits. The segment is further slated to foresee highly remunerative business growth through the threshold timespan owing to benefits such as easy insertion procedure, flexible spine movement, and a higher degree of rotation. In fact, these discs also allow both independent as well as coupled motions that are similar to that of natural motion of the cervical spine. Leading to higher biocompatibility and augment industry outlook. Based on these aforementioned factors, the segment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast timeframe.

With respect to type, the cervical artificial disc industry held a majority revenue share of 65% in 2019. The rising occurrence of cervical degenerative disc disease throughout the world is likely to be a key factor fueling the segment size. Along with this, many advantages of cervical artificial discs when compared to fusion procedures, including significant reduction of neck pain and low re-operation rates, would positively impel the adoption of cervical artificial discs over the forthcoming timeframe.

On the regional front, a substantial rise in the number of people with musculoskeletal diseases are driving the APAC artificial disc market growth. In addition, the surging geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to chronic diseases, due to a number of anatomical and fictional changes happening to their anatomies should further augment the demand for artificial disc in the region.

Moreover, several enhancements in healthcare infrastructure and growing expenditure on healthcare in the region is likely to push the APAC artificial disc market share. Based on these factors, the regional market is slated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 20% through the analysis period.

Major market players are consistently making efforts to gain a competitive edge over other industry players. Taking February 2019 for instance, Spinal Kinetics, a subsidiary of Orthofix Medical received approval for its M6-C artificial cervical disc from the U.S. FDA to be used in patients suffering from cervical disc degeneration. The main advantage this disc offers over other models is that it mimics the natural disc’s anatomic structure by integrating an artificial visco-elastic nucleus as well as fiber annulus in the design.

The competitive landscape of the global artificial disc market is inclusive of players such as Orthofix International, NuVasive, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen, AxioMed, Synergy Disc Replacement, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Medtronic, and Simplify Medical among others.

