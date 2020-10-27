Artificial Organs Market – How the Business Will Grow in 2025?

India artificial organs market is expected to grow at nearly 9.8% CAGR up to 2025 on account of increasing incidences of failing organs across the world coupled with the lack of organ donors will foster artificial organs industry share over the forecast timeframe. There has been a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide which has resulted in the increasing demand for organs. Rapidly advancing technologies in the field of medical bionics has helped introduce innovative technologies in the market.

With the rise in technological advancements in the area of organs transplant, the rising use of bioartificial materials will trigger an increment in the market scope. Research and development for the improvement of the functions of artificial organs have been given basic priority according to the condition of the patients.

An artificial organ is essentially an engineered tissue and a device that is implanted into a human being to be able to connect with the living cells or tissues and act as a replacement for a missing part in the body. With the surging prevalence of chronic disorders worldwide, there has been an increase in the frequencies of contingent situations that require organs for instant surgeries.

Artificial organs market has been divided into separate segments like artificial pancreas, artificial liver, artificial kidneys, artificial lungs, artificial heart as well as others like small bowel and limbs. Excessive consumption of alcohol, family history involving pancreatic disorders and increasing incidences of diabetes has driven the occurrence of chronic pancreatitis (dysfunction of pancreas) in people.

There has been a significant growth in the general awareness among the population pertaining to artificial organ transplants and the associated benefits of swift recovery and better healthcare outcomes. Key players involved in the development and supply of artificial organs include SynCrdia, Ottobock, Ekso Bionics, Baxter International, Nipro Corporation, Berlin heart GmbH and Cochlear Limited.

