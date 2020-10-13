As Per New Research Smart Learning Market Growing $371.9 billion and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.60% By 2020

The global smart learning market is expected to grow from $298.5 billion in 2019 to $371.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.60%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and extending lockdown. Inorder to keep learning undisturbed, the education communities across the world are introducing smart learning with devices supporting the access, at comfort of home.

The Smart Learning Market consists of sales of the mobile applications for learning and related services. The sales consists of revenues generated by sales of a particular online course or package to an individual. It is used by students and job holders to grow in their career. Smart learning is a broad name for education in today’s modern age. It reflects how advanced technologies are enabling learners to digest knowledge and skills more effectively and conveniently.

Key Players:

Blackboard, Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Samsung, SMART Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., McGraw Hill Education, Microsoft, Pearson, Ellucian Company L.P., Tata Interactive Systems, Saba Software, IBM, D2L Corporation, NIIT Limited, Promethean Inc, Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., SumTotal Systems, LLC, Oracle, SAP, Echo 360, Jenzabar, Fujitsu

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Learning Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Learning Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Learning Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The smart learning market covered in this report is segmented by software into learning content management system, adaptive learning platform, assessment systems, learning management system. It is also segmetned by hardware into interactive white boards, interactive displays, interactive tables, student response systems and by learning mode into collaborative learning, virtual instructor led training, simulation based learning, adaptive learning, social learning, blended learning.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Learning Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Learning Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Smart Learning Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

