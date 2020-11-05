Asia-Pacific Advanced Malware Detection Solution Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware As per the report titled ‘Asia-Pacific Advanced Malware Detection Solution Market Analysis, 2020’, available with Market Study Report LLC, Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market is poised to register substantial growth, with a CAGR of 18.2% over 2020-2025.

Rising complex and advanced malware attacks, increasing high-profile data breaches, and hefty damages to the enterprises are augmenting the growth of Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market. Latest zero-day malware, high-profile ransomware, and state-sponsored cyber warfare campaigns are further driving the growth of Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market over 2020-2025. Additionally, enterprises and businesses are exposed to cyberattacks. To avoid such situations, they are integrating advance malware detection solution to their current security tools and are also tightening cybersecurity. Additionally, integration of endpoint detection and response, threat intelligence analytics, and forensic tools are poised to surge the sales of advanced malware detection solution market.

Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market is segmented in terms of deployment model, sectors, and regional landscape.

As per the report, deployment model fragment is classified into on-premise, and cloud based. Among these, the latter segment held notable market share in 2019 and is poised to register substantial gains due to the ability to manage risk proactively and avoids costly data breach.

Based on sectors deployed, Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market is segmented in terms of government, service providers, banking, financial services & insurance, education, manufacturing, retail, mining, IT, pharmaceutical, and others.

Considering the regional landscape, Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market is divided into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key market players which define the competitive terrain of Asia-Pacific advanced malware detection solution market are AhnLab, Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lastline, Inc., FireEye, Proofpoint, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Symantec among others.

