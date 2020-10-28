Asia Pacific Aerospace Avionics Market Size to Expand at Over 3% CAGR through 2025

The market analysis on Asia Pacific Aerospace Avionics Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific aerospace avionics industry recorded a valuation of USD 16 billion in 2018 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 21 Billion by 2025, while depicting a CAGR of 3% through 2025. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall APAC aerospace avionics market is divided on the basis of various system, application, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

The communication system segment is expected to register an accelerated growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of over 5%. The segment growth is attributed to its ability to communicate seamlessly and efficiently, making the flight experience safer, smoother, and entertaining. The industry participants are engaged in undergoing strategic partnerships and agreements with government organizations to manufacture and deploy advanced communication systems in aircraft with an increase in revenue share. For instance, the U.S. Air Force signed an avionics modernization program increment-2 contract with L3 Harris Technologies Inc. worth USD 499 million. The contract was signed to provide advanced avionics to a fleet of 176 Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve C-130H aircraft that will enhance the reliability and sustainability with the reduction in the life cycle cost.

The Asia Pacific aerospace avionics market is diversified into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The market growth is attributed to the rapidly increasing air traffic in the region. The active investments in the military aviation sector by the developing countries, such as India and China, are driving the market during the forecast timeframe. These nations are developing military aircraft fleet to strengthen their defense sector to aid in geopolitical concerns and terrorist activities. For instance, in December 2019, India is planning to order 114 multirole fighter jets and spend over 1 trillion to strengthen the defense base in the country. This will attract several major players including Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, and Saab AB, across the globe.

The overall aerospace avionics industry in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Airbus S.A.S., Astronics Corporation, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC), BAE Systems, Boeing, Ball Corporation, Cobham plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GE Aviation, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nucon Aerospace, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Safran whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Aerospace Avionics Market Share, by System, 2019 – 2025

Flight Management System

Communication System

Navigation System

Surveillance System

Electric System

Emergency System

Collision Avoidance System

Weather System

Health Monitoring System

Tactical System

In-Flight Entertainment

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Aerospace Avionics Market Value, by Application, 2019 – 2025

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business Jet & General Aviation

Helicopters

