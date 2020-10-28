Asia Pacific Air Defense System Market to accrue significant proceeds by 2026

The study on Asia Pacific Air Defense System Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors.

Asia Pacific air defense system industry, as per the given report, recorded valuation of USD 9 billion in 2018 and would cross to a mammoth of USD 13 Billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 3%. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, APAC air defense system market has been divided into multiple segments including system, component, range, application, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

The weapon system segment is expected to register a growth with a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The weapon systems include missile systems and turret systems. The increasing demand for automated weapon systems, such as missiles and drones, with enhanced capabilities, such as real-time information and precise target location, will support market growth over the coming years. Industry participants are engaged in developing automated weapons that are expected to attack the selected targets without any human involvement. The turret system is gaining traction due to rising incidences of military forces and asymmetric warfare of countries. On-going enhancements in technology due to increase in geo-political conflicts and terrorist attacks, this enhances the efficiency of weapon systems that further supports the market growth over the coming years.

As per the given document, market has been diversified into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

The rise in missile development capabilities and enhanced technology among the developing countries is supporting the industry size. For instance, in November 2019, the Japanese Ministry of Defense signed a strategic contract with Lockheed Martin Corporation for the development of two solid state radar antenna sets. These radar antenna sets will provide missile defense against short to intermediate-range ballistic missiles and safeguard the nation.

The air defense system industry in Asia Pacific is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon Company, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Hanwha Corporation, General Dynamics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Almaz-Antey, and Diehl Defence. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

