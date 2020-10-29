Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market to amass significant gains by 2026

The market analysis on Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific apheresis equipment industry recorded a valuation of USD 689.1 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2026, while depicting a CAGR of 12.3%. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall APAC apheresis equipment is divided on the basis of various product, application, procedure, technology, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Based on product, the industry is segmented as disposable apheresis kits and apheresis machines. Apheresis machine segment held a considerable revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 15.0% CAGR over the forecasting timeframe. These machines receive blood removed from donor’s body and separates it into blood components such as plasma, platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells. Ongoing improvisation in these machines further helps in separating several blood components, thus augmenting the segmental growth.

The Asia Pacific apheresis equipment market is diversified into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

India apheresis equipment market is estimated to witness 12.8% CAGR during the forthcoming years. Rapid growth is attributed to the increasing advancements in donor management, grouping and cross matching, storage of blood, testing of transmissible diseases and rational use of blood and distribution. Also, increasing investments in the healthcare industry and the growing number of skilled practioners in the country will boost India apheresis equipment market growth.

The overall apheresis equipment industry in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kaneka Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, among others whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific apheresis equipment, by Product

4.2. Disposable apheresis kits

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Apheresis machines

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific apheresis equipment, by Application

5.2. Renal disease

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Neurology

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Hematology

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

