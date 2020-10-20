Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market to gain traction by 2024

The research report on Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific aquafeed market size is projected to grow exponentially over the coming years. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Asia Pacific aquafeed industry is characterized by. The Asia Pacific aquafeed market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

Vietnam antibiotics based aquaculture additives market demand may experience gains of over 2.5% by 2024 pertaining to growing product demand for preventive water treatment and treating bacterial illnesses. The country has a large water surface area suitable for fish-farming, faces rising demand for exports from the booming global population, and has several government initiatives for industry promotion to promote employment growth.

The overall Asia Pacific aquafeed industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Asia Pacific and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Japan aquafeed market size from salmon was valued at over USD 830 million in 2017 on account of rising sushi consumption, increasing fish farming, and large volume of imports especially from Norway. Salmon require high amounts of vital amino acids such as histidine, arginine, leucine, methionine and lysine which are obtained from feed proteins and essential for healthy growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Asia Pacific aquafeed industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand, Tongwei Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Guangdong Wen’s Group, and Nutreco N.V other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

