Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Market Revenue to Exceed USD 0.8 Billion by 2026

The market study on Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the Asia Pacific artificial disc market was valued at USD 240.7 million in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 0.8 billion by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 20.3% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall Asia Pacific artificial disc market industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The Asia Pacific artificial disc market market has been potentially fragmented based on material, type, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

Lumbar artificial disc segment was valued over USD 70 million in 2019 and is estimated to witness significant growth over the analysis timeframe. Lumbar disc replacement procedure involves replacement of disc in the lower back with an artificial disc made up of metal or plastic. The lumbar disc replacement is a surgical alternative to spinal fusion surgery. The surgery results into reduced lower back pain caused due to degenerative disc disease. Surge in the number of lumbar degenerative disc (LDD) cases will thus, increase patient preference towards lumbar artificial disc replacement surgeries to ensure improved clinical outcomes.

As per the given document, APAC artificial disc market market has vividly been diversified into regions including Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

India artificial disc market is poised to exceed USD 145 million by 2026. The growing burden of orthopedic diseases in the region coupled with rising cases of road accidents leading to chronic fractures will augment the regional market progress. For instance, according to Economic Times, India ranks 1st in the number of road accidents claiming around 1.5 lakhs lives in 2018. Additionally, adoption of sedentary lifestyle and increasing geriatric population in the country will prove beneficial for the artificial disc market growth.

The artificial disc market market in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Globus Medical, Orthofix, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen and Synergy Disc Replacement among others. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific artificial disc, by type

4.2. Cervical artificial disc

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Lumbar artificial disc

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Artificial Disc Market Size, By Material

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific artificial disc, by material

5.2. Metal-on-metal

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Metal-on-biopolymer

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

