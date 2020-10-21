Asia Pacific Augmented Reality Market Size to record substantial gains by 2024

The research report on Asia Pacific Augmented Reality Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific augmented reality market size is predicted to grow at over 66.8% CAGR during 2018 to 2024, from around a value of USD 283.7 million in 2017. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Asia Pacific augmented reality industry is characterized by. The Asia Pacific augmented reality market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of automobile sector, military & defense sector regions, and competitive landscape.

The growing demand for heads-up displays in the automobile sector can be witnessed in the Asia Pacific AR market owing to the strong presence of major automobile players. Several car manufacturers are integrating this solution in the Asia Pacific AR market. For instance, in August 2016, Volkswagen introduced heads-up display in Volkswagen Passat. It is a transparent display, which provides information regarding navigation, speed, and guidance. Similarly, BMW introduced color heads-up displays in BMW-3 series. Indian players such as Tata have also integrated this technology with Tata Nexon to enhance the driving experience.

The overall Asia Pacific augmented reality industry is diversified into various regions and economies including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Asia Pacific augmented reality industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Niantic, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., AccuVein, Inc., and Medsights Tech Corp other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

