Asia Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Market: Opportunities, Top Key Player and Forecast To 2024

The Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket market is anticipated to surge majorly over 2018-2024. Powered by the ever-increasing requirement of advanced replacement parts and the dynamic expansion of the regional automotive market, the APAC automotive aftermarket industry is slated to traverse alongside a highly profitable growth path in the years ahead.

Owing to a drastic rise in the demand for state-of-the-art and highly-efficient automotive spare parts, the Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket market share has been registering commendable progress in the last few years. The eventual wear and tear of existing vehicles is invariably leading car owners to replace the car’s internal components and old spare parts for improved safety and enhancement of the vehicle’s appearance.

The most prominent factor that has been favoring the India automotive aftermarket is the rapidly growing trend of vehicle ownership in rural and semi-urban regions of the country. The statistics published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) – is the premier organization representing the nation’s automotive industry – are testament to the humongous rise in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles over the last few years. Recording a y-o-y growth rate of 14.78 percent, the increase in automotive sales has boosted the demand for auto spare parts and other ancillary components across the country, which has, in turn, proved highly-beneficial for the India automotive aftermarket.

Following the footsteps of major developing economies of the region like India and China, Vietnam is making ground-breaking progress in the Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket market in the recent years owing to marked uptick in automobile sales and rise in the disposable income of its residents. As per the Industrial Policies Strategies Institute (IPSI) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the automobiles production in the nation is expected to increase at an average of 18.5 percent each year over 2018 to 2025, essentially boosting the APAC automotive aftermarket.

In line with Vietnam’s ambitious strategy to carve out a profitable growth path for the nation’s automobile industry, the formation of an auto manufacturing center in the vital central economic region is being visualized presently. The proposed Kim Long Motors Hue complex is slated to be set up in the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone to not only utilize the port and logistical advantage of the province but also to attract more investors to the local mechanical and spare parts industries in the times to come.

