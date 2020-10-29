Asia Pacific Dialysis Market Size to Expand at Over 4% CAGR through 2026

The market analysis on Asia Pacific Dialysis Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Asia Pacific dialysis industry recorded a valuation of USD 23.0 billion in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 31.7 billion by the end of 2026, while depicting a CAGR of 4.5% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1321/sample

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall APAC dialysis market is divided on the basis of various product and service, consumables, type, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Peritoneal dialysis market was valued at over USD 2,279.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR in the forecast years. Technological advances in dialysis devices and shortage of kidney donors have contributed significantly in propelling the demand for peritoneal dialysis. Also, peritoneal dialysis involves less complications as compared to hemodialysis treatment that will further drive the market growth.

The market is diversified into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Asia Pacific dialysis market was led by Japan dialysis market and is estimated to show a definite trend throughout the forecast period. Rapid growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. Also, numerous opportunities tapped by the players operating in Japan dialysis market will impact the market growth. For instance, in March 2017, Toray Industries received Japanese approval for an additional orally disintegrating tablets formulation for the treatment of pruritus in hemodialysis. The move enable company to broaden its existing product line. Further, factors such as rise in the number of independent dialysis centers, growing awareness about dialysis treatment modalities as well as favorable changes in the reimbursement and healthcare insurance policies will boost the dialysis product and services business growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The overall dialysis industry in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, among other industry contributors whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Dialysis Market Size, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific dialysis, by type

4.2. Hemodialysis

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Peritoneal dialysis

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Dialysis Market Value, By Product & Services

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific dialysis, by products & services

5.2. Equipment

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Dialysis machines

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Water treatment systems

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Others

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Consumables

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Dialyzers

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Catheters

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Access products

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Concentrates

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.6. Others

5.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1321/asia-pacific-dialysis-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com