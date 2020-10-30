Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Supplies Market to gain substantial revenues by 2026

The research report on Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Supplies Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies industry size crossed USD 6.3 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2026, at an expected CAGR of -16.4% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The APAC emergency medical supplies market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of distribution channel, type, application, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape.

Trauma centers segment is projected to progress at around -15.5% CAGR by 2026. Significant rise in number of trauma injuries create demand for emergency medical supplies in trauma centers. Several healthcare facilities in Asian countries have developed standard protocol to streamline patient care in emergency situations. Thus, with increasing number of trauma centers and patients, the adoption of emergency supplies will expand in forthcoming years.

The overall Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

China emergency medical supplies industry was valued over USD 1.7 billion in 2019. Availability of advanced and sophisticated healthcare facilities will contribute to escalating demand for emergency medical supplies. High demand for emergency care due to the coronavirus infection will further influence the business growth in the country over forecast period.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, emergency medical supplies industry in Asia Pacific is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., Stryker, GE Healthcare and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Supplies Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies, by type

4.2. Infection control products

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Hand and arm protection equipment

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Eye and face protection equipment

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Head protection equipment

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Others

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Diagnostics and monitoring equipment

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. ECG monitors

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Blood pressure monitors

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Blood glucose monitors

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Pulse oximetry

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Therapeutic respiratory devices

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Tubes

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Ventilators

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Inhalers

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Cardiac equipment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Defibrillation supplies

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Pacemaker

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Others

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Wound care supplies

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Dressings and bandages

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Sutures and staples

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Others

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Patient handling equipment

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Patient lifting equipment

4.7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.3. Medical beds

4.7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.4. Wheelchairs and scooters

4.7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.5. Others

4.7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Emergency Medical Supplies Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies, by application

5.2. Cardiac care

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Respiratory care

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Trauma

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

